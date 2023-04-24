Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Overseas box office collections - Salman Khan starrer opens to $4 million weekend

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had an ordinary weekend internationally grossing $4.15 million (Rs. 34 crores) approx through Sunday. Combined with Rs. 75 crores earned in India, the worldwide collections of the film over the weekend are Rs. 109 crores approx. The weekend numbers are similar to the previous Salman Khan release Dabangg 3, but fall under his Eid releases like Race 3 and Bharat.

If it was a normal week, these numbers would have passed off as a decent start but considering it was an Eid release, which is a big moviegoing period overseas for Bollywood films, especially in the Middle East and the United Kingdom, these are quite underwhelming. Without Eid, the weekend numbers could have been as low as $3 million, as the film saw collections come to very low levels in places where Eid's effect wore off on Sunday. For instance, collections halved in UAE on Sunday where Eid was on Friday while Oman stayed on Saturday levels as Eid was one day late there.

Middle East top market for the film

The Middle East made up most of the movie’s collections with $1.90 million, though with the Eid release, these could have been higher. In second place, North America came under the million-dollar mark. The United Kingdom stayed under GBP 300,000 which is no good for an Eid release.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan over the first weekend is as follows:

Middle East - $1,900,000

North America - $950,000

United Kingdom - $365,000

Australia - $240,000

Europe - $300,000

Rest of World - $400,000

Total - $4.15 million

