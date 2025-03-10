Mira Kapoor shows off her impeccable summer fashion as she dons soothing mini dress worth Rs 13,900

Shahid Kapoor’s wife and a successful entrepreneur, Mira Kapoor, is quite active on her social media, often giving us a glimpse of her fun-filled trips, romantic poses, and carefree looks. In her latest post, the star wife gave us major style goals for a summer vacation. She was dressed in a cute and relaxing minidress.

Want us to spill the details of her look? Then, keep reading!

Enjoying the sun-kissed moment and summer heat, Mira Kapoor decided to get dressed in the Marlin minidress that cost Rs 13,900. It was a V-neckline dress with the edge reaching her thighs. Accentuating her figure and enhancing her silhouette with grace, it had a wrap addition in the middle. And for the fresh twist, it was beautifully adorned with embroidered panels at the hem. Moreover, the orange floral details were perfectly placed on the sleeves and above the hem.

If you’re looking for an easy, breezy, comfy, and trendy outfit, then this pick by Mira Kapoor is just the perfect fit for you. With a touch of elegance to a comfortable fit, the dress has everything a girl needs to feel fashionable and functional.

Soaking up the fresh air, the entrepreneur decided to add minimal accessories. Just hoop earrings, the cool sunglasses, and the classy yellow summer hat were all she needed for a perfect weekend outing.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife has always been not a fan of high makeup glam and always loves to give a glimpse of her natural beauty. Sticking to her mantra of ‘Beauty lies in simplicity,’ she enhanced her skin glow with sunscreen and moisturizer, with the light-shade lipstick completing her look to perfection.

Effortlessly letting her hair flow naturally, soaking in the fresh air, the entrepreneurs left them open, parted on the side that successfully showcased her sharp facial features. At last, she adorned her feet with flat footwear, perfectly complementing the floral vibe of her ensemble.

Mira Kapoor’s outfit is perfect for summer, casual outings, and brunch dates. With her relaxing mini-dress, cool summer accessories, and minimal makeup, she proved that less is always more; all you have to do is tie all the details together.