Proceed 'Zara bachke' because these 5 looks by Bad Newz star Vicky Kaushal are 'Zara hatke'

Vicky Kaushal has been keeping busy with the promotions of Bad Newz, co-starring Triptti Dimri and Ammy Virk. Even before the film could release, Vicky set the Internet ablaze with his fiery moves in the Tauba Tauba song. He also served a thirst-trap in the song as he was seen wearing a vest and a blazer, revealing his smooth chest!

Even his promotional tour for the film was nothing short of a fashion extravaganza. Taking it a notch higher with his classic looks, Vicky Kaushal is currently all the fashionistas’ favorite and why not?

From monotone suits to laidback styles of trousers and oversized shirts, every look served by Vicky needs a dedicated page in the fashion diaries. As Vicky Kaushal continues to mesmerize everyone with his undeniable charm, let’s take a look at some fashion mic-drop moments served by the actor during the promotional tour for the film.

Vicky’s monochrome style in blue blazer and pants

Putting his impeccable fashion sense into full display, Vicky truly shone bright during his promotional tour, particularly in Ahmedabad. In his blue co-ord set layered with a black T-shirt setting a solid base, the actor was to be blamed for soaring temperatures.

For Ahmedabad promotions, Vicky wore a blue relaxed-fit blazer jacket paired with baggy matching pants, adding a laid-back charm. He kept the blazer unbuttoned for nonchalant flair. Further, the collared neckline, double-breasted closure, and two pockets on the floor gave his look a formal touch. However, the silhouette of his pants and uneven style at the hem brought the uber-chic element.

Showcasing his styling game, Vicky wore his statement making glares along with the sleek silver chain, elevating his look a notch higher.

Vicky’s penchant for monochrome in brown jacket and pants

Serving both comfort and style, Vicky embraced subtle tunes in a camel brown jacket and matching pants for his recent promotional day for Bad Newz. He looked dapper with a crisp white T-shirt beneath his jacket that he kept open. The t-shirt added a fresh contrast to his otherwise monochrome ensemble.

The rolled sleeves, zip detailing and pockets on the jacket perfectly captured Vicky’s mood. His straight-fit pants in matching color created a cohesive look as the actor effortlessly spread his charm. Following a similar route when it comes to accessories, Vicky accentuated his look by opting for the same sunglasses and chain. Do not miss his silver bracelet on the wrist, proving his attention to detail when stepping for any event.

Vicky’s abstract printed shirt with fitted trousers

In another promotional outfit, Vicky wore a printed black-and-white shirt from Line Out Line and matching pants from the brand Rosani. His shirt boasted a collared neckline, front button closures, folded quarter-length sleeves, and a tailored fitting.

With his top few buttons unbuttoned, the actor flaunted his abs. For further styling, he opted for French tuck inside low-waisted black tapered pants. Coming to the accessories, Vicky Kaushal served major goals in this department as well. To make a fashion statement, he grabbed statement sunglasses from Burberry and a stylish chain from Louis Vuitton.

Vicky Kaushal’s classic black OOTD

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania, Vicky Kaushal combined formal style with casual chicness for one of his promotional events. In a classic black blazer adorned with golden buttons beneath which he wore a casual jet black-colored round-neck T-shirt, the actor added definition to his look. Adding a pop of color was a red embroidered pocket square accessorizing his look. To complete the outfit, he picked a pair of fitted black trousers for added suave.

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke kept it minimal and enhanced the appeal of his OOTD with a simple silver chain and a pair of black sunglasses. That’s how he achieved the mesmerizing look with just a few additions to his wardrobe.

Vicky’s too-hot-to-handle denim jacket look

Vicky aces fashion in an understated way and the outfits he wore throughout his promotional tour for Bad Newz are proof. Dressed to kill in style, Vicky kept it edgy and stylish when he stepped out in a light blue denim jacket and black pants.

Styling his elasticated trousers, the actor opted for a light blue jacket that came with black and silver button detailings, lapelled collars, and oversized fit for a contemporary style. Vicky truly stole the show when he chose to keep the buttons undone, giving a peek into his black vest top beneath his jacket.

Maintaining his suave actor, the actor did not ditch his chain and sunglasses that he also wore during other promotional events.

Gentlemen, if you want to impress your ladies or make heads turn with your casual yet striking style, brush up your charming skills just like Vicky Kaushal and learn some styling lessons.

