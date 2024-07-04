4 times Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and more actresses proved that Bandhani print outfits are worth investing in for wedding festivities

Seeking statement-making looks for the wedding season? Let the timeless tradition of Bandhani elevate your festive style. The timeless tie-dye technique that results in layers of intricate dots forming spellbinding patterns is truly a work of art.

The craft has been passed down through generations and can be traced back thousands of years back to the Indus Valley Civilization. To make a stronger case for the exquisite beauty of Bandhani, we have curated 4 wedding-ready ethnic looks served by B-town’s most fashionable leading ladies that capture the effortless grace of this heritage print.

Deepika Padukone’s pink Bandhani kurta is ideal for a monsoon wedding

For those who want low-key ethnic elegance, take cues from Deepika’s pink Bandhani kurta look from Raw Mango. Worn with beige palazzo pants and a pink organza dupatta, her relaxed Bandhani kurta has a closed round neckline and quarter-length sleeves, featuring elaborate gold embroidery on the front.

The Kalki 2898 AD starlet accessorized her look with a pair of oversized Chandbali earrings and wore pointy gold heels to complete her ensemble. She sported her signature messy bun with soft, caramel highlights enhancing her hairdo. Ideal for monsoon weddings, Deepika’s bright pink Bandhani kurta look is comfortable and always in trend.

Sonakshi Sinha’s purple Bandhani kaftan set gives a bohemian spin to festive dressing

Sonakshi added a stack of multi-hued oxidized silver bracelets and statement jhumkas to her look. Her long, brown tresses were crimped into mermaid waves, she sported a pared-back glam look, complete with a radiant complexion and pink-nude lips.

Advertisement

For those who want a modern alternative to wedding fashion, try a boho-chic look like the Bade Miya Chote Miya starlet that blends new-age style with traditional ethnic print.

Alia Bhatt’s violet Bandhani lehenga is a vibrant blend of tradition and modernity

For an eye-catching modern-ethnic outfit that has all the charm of Bandhani, take notes from Alia Bhatt’s violet lehenga set by Sabyasachi. Coming with a full-skirted lehenga with an embellished border, the set is completed with a plunging V-neck blouse with cut-outs and half sleeves and a matching dupatta.

The star of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani paired her gorgeous Bandhani lehenga with striking orange-hued Sabyasachi Jewellery earrings. Her hair fell in natural textures, and Alia sported her go-to minimalistic clean-girl makeup but added a micro bindi to finish off her enchanting ethnic attire.

Janhvi Kapoor’s green Bandhani saree is a style statement for destination weddings

Advertisement

For Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities, Janhvi opted for a green Bandhani saree by Manish Malhotra. The handwoven saree featured a golden Gota Pati border, and it was paired with a bottle-green velvet sleeveless blouse with a square neckline.

The Mr. & Mrs. Mahi star accessorized with an opulent choker necklace with polki diamonds and green jewels to match her drape, along with a gold bracelet and statement ring. Her hair was chicly styled in a messy braid with face-framing layers, and her dreamy glam was finished with soft pink hues. Easy to carry yet big on impact, if you have an invitation for a destination wedding, consider recreating Janhvi’s Bandhani saree look.

Whether you're a bride who is building her trousseau, a bridesmaid, or a wedding guest who wants to embrace homegrown fashion, Bandhani print has stood the test of time, and even today it’s a surefire way to stand out.

Advertisement

Give it a modern touch or keep it classic like our beloved style icons, either way, your ethnic style tells a story that’s truly epic as you celebrate love and togetherness.

Which Bollywood diva’s Bandhani festive look would you love to wear? Share your favorite in the comments.

ALSO READ: Top 7 animal print outfits to unleash your Inner wild child Ft Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Triptii Dimri