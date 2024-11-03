Rashmika Mandanna keeps it real with her minimal white and red ethnic outfit in fun-filled Diwali photoshoot

The gorgeous and talented actress Rashmika Mandanna has consistently impressed us with her simple yet elegant fashion choices. Her recent look is no exception. Rashmika shared photos from her Diwali photoshoot on Instagram, showcasing a beautiful combination of white and red that exuded homely vibes.

In the images, Rashmika Mandanna wore an ivory cut-out kurta with full sleeves and a V neckline. The delicate white embroidery added a charming and subtle accent to her outfit, making it even more eye-catching.

To complement the minimal aesthetic of her white kurta, the actress paired it with a red lehenga. The skirt featured a subtle golden pattern throughout. To complete her outfit, the Pushpa actress opted for a matching white dupatta draped over one shoulder. Together, these three pieces create a cohesive look that is perfect for a simple yet elegant festive occasion.

Her makeup emphasizes her natural beauty without being overdone. The actress chose subtle glossy cheeks, eyeshadow, and glossy lipstick for a fresh appearance. A small but significant detail that added a traditional touch and made her look festive-ready was the round red bindi she wore. This tiny yet impactful addition added a feminine flair that is perfect for achieving stylish, festive vibes.

Rashmika exuded carefree vibes with her hairstyle. Instead of leaving her hair down or trying out different styles, the actress chose to tie her hair back with accessories. The loose strands and slightly messy appearance indicated that she didn’t put much effort into styling her hair.

In the images, Rashmika is clearly in her fun element, enjoying the Diwali festival with a diya in her hand while participating in fun photoshoots on the stairs.

What we loved most about her pictures was her radiant smile, which captivated our attention and made it impossible not to admire her beauty.

If you want to keep your festive look stylish and comfortable, this outfit inspired by Rashmika Mandanna is worth trying.

How would you like to style this outfit? Let us know in the comments below!

