Rashmika Mandanna's looks in The Girlfriend teaser remind us of Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade; check out the outfits

Rashmika Mandanna, who has been rocking minimal fashion for years now, has created a unique identity in the industry. Both on-screen and off-screen, the actress has always prioritized comfort with a dash of style. When it comes to the portrayal of strong characters in movies like The Girlfriend, Geetha Govindam, and Dear Comrade, her simplicity always takes center stage.

In the new teaser for The Girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna showcases a simple yet elegant style with her choice of kurtis. The actress is seen wearing long, traditional kurtis, which are either in solid colors or embellished with beautiful motifs. She prefers ¾ length sleeves and round neck designs, making them ideal for enhancing everyday fashion.

She teamed her kurtis with palazzos for the bottom, striking a wonderful balance between comfort and style. The relaxed fit of her palazzos added a trendy touch to her look. As for the hemline, it gracefully fell at her ankles. When it came to her dupatta, she draped it over both shoulders, bringing the ends to the front and crossing one side over the other to keep it secure.

Her accessories are definitely a focal point. No, they are not too large or too bold but subtle—like small oxidized or artistic stud earrings that are visible because of her tied-up hair.

She chose a simple makeup look, featuring kohl-lined eyes, smudged eyeliner, and kajal. To enhance her appearance, she added a touch of soft eyeshadow and a nude lipstick. Additionally, she adorned her forehead with a small round bindi placed perfectly between her brows.

In The Girlfriend, Rashmika showcases her kurtis prominently, while her outfits in Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam reflected a different style.

In Dear Comrade, Rashmika’s portrayal of Lily—a sports player—was reflected in her practical and simple wardrobe. In most casual moments, the actress wore frocks. However, as the movie showcased personal struggles, her wardrobe throughout the film was versatile.

While frocks were her go-to style in the movie, the actress also wore a traditional lehenga during the wedding functions and opted for a simple kurti after leaving cricket. We can say that, for the strong portrayal of a character like Lily, her journey from frocks to kurtis reflected her transformation—from being a strong cricket player to dealing with the post-depression stage. Her choice of outfits throughout the movie highlighted her simplicity.

Rashmika in Geetha Govindam was an absolute beauty. Rashmika as Geetha was the perfect portrayal of a grounded girl who kept her look decent and minimal.

In the opening scene, she donned a simple kurti, and throughout the film, her style transitioned from intricately designed dresses to sarees, as well as casual jeans and tops. She frequently matched her salwar suits with leggings. For a polished and elegant appearance, she chose a luxurious saree. By the film's conclusion, Geetha’s character displayed a remarkable versatility in traditional attire, suitable for both casual outings and semi-formal occasions.

These three strong characters portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna are often grounded and stick to versatile and elegant styles. While kurtis are the focal point in The Girlfriend, in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, there was a range of traditional wear relatable to everyday fashion. However, one thing that remained constant was her simplicity, which made her characters more iconic.

