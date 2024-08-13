Keerthy Suresh's saree looks for Raghu Thatha promotions are meant for minimalist wardrobes

Beyond her captivating performances, Keerthy Suresh has established herself as a fashion connoisseur. She consistently makes a stylish impact with every appearance and has an innate ability to command attention in any desi ensemble. Whether it's a graceful saree, a chic salwar kameez, or a trendy lehenga, she effortlessly exudes elegance and style. With her impeccable fashion sense, the actress has carved a niche for herself as a fashion icon, inspiring countless fans.

Keerthy Suresh has nailed capitalizing on the chicest sarees for the promotion season. The Mahanati star has been spotted exuding regal elegance or making a bold statement with vibrant colors throughout the promotion of her upcoming movie Raghu Thatha.

Keerthy has consistently opted for some breezy sarees and has aced every look like a true desi fashionista. It is clear she has a passion for showcasing the saree in new and exciting ways, and we're here for it!

Saree with color-blocking stripes, Keerthy Suresh exudes grace in promotional looks

Looking like a million bucks, Keerthy Suresh was seen promoting her movie in a stunning striped saree. While hopping places for promotions, the diva posed at the Madurai temple in a stunning satin saree. The saree had rich silver zari work all over the pallu that balanced the minimalistic design of the six yards.

With color block stripes of red and fuchsia pink, the saree looked ethereal when paired with a maroon floral blouse. The maroon blouse featured a high round neck with red and pink floral embroidery that complemented the pink stripes on the saree.

Advertisement

Taking her look up a notch, Keerthy styled her look with traditional silver jhumkas and maroon glass bangles on one of her wrists. With a half-hair updo, she radiated with minimal makeup, pinkish nude lip gloss, and a dainty maroon bindi.

Keerthy Suresh decked in a bright floral saree worth INR 13,000

Keerthy Suresh added a dash of flamboyance and vibrancy to the dull monsoons with her impeccable choice of saree. Dolled up while promoting her upcoming movie Raghu Thatha, this South Indian diva opted for yet another charming saree look from the shelves of a brand named The Silk Story.

The Penguin fame actress wore a single-tone floral saree in hues of red and ivory from the brand’s latest collection, Spring 24. This chiffon saree features bright cherry red and abstract flowers on an ivory base, which looks exceptionally mesmerizing. The saree has an inch-wide ivory border, while the abstract floral print is spread across nine yards. Moreover, the saree comes with a price tag of INR 13,000.

Advertisement

Keerthy’s stylist, Shruthi Manjari, paired the saree with a matching ivory sheer-sleeved blouse, adding oomph to the look. Styling her tresses in a simple and minimal braid, the Paambhu Sattai diva paired a pair of ring droplet earrings and a classic silver watch to finish her look. She chose her usual dewy makeup with nude lips and a tiny droplet-shaped maroon bindi for glam.

The Good Luck Sakhi fame has been sporting some impeccable saree looks during her upcoming movie promotions, and we are absolutely swooning over it. Which of these two amazing sarees looks did you think was the best? Comment down below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor’s red floral embroidered suit can elevate your bridesmaid fashion game this season