Raveena Tandon dismisses rumors of her airport 'catfight' with Karisma Kapoor; CLAIMS 'men used to actually have fistfights'

Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor’s alleged rivalry has been the headline favorite for decades now. The duo, when at the peak of their careers, were strong contemporaries, and rumors had it that they didn’t even talk on the sets of their hit comedy Andaz Apna Apna. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Raveena opened up about their infamous ‘catfight’ on the sets of Aatish.

While starting the conversation, Raveena admitted that she continues to be friends with many of her colleagues like Pooja Bhatt, Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit, and Shilpa Shetty. The 49-year-old said, “It’s that camaraderie that is still very much prevalent, but there are a few who were insecure then and are insecure now also, who have not been able to keep those bonds. But we still meet socially. But when you say catfights, there were never really catfights.

The interviewer then mentioned Raveena’s infamous “catfight” with Karisma Kapoor at an airport during the outdoor shoot of Aatish that had broken tabloids back then. Tandon in her defense said that it wasn’t a catfight. “I beg to differ. There was never a catfight. There might be a discussion, there might be a ‘why are you doing this, and what is the need to do this, and let’s bridge this gap’ but there was never a catfight.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 9 Govinda and Raveena Tandon movies to celebrate the iconic 90s pair

Raveena Tandon said that the entire fiasco was just hyped with ‘mirch masala’. The actress said that also because there was no social media back then, celebs couldn’t also reach out and clarify their part. The Mohra star event went on to claim that her male contemporaries even got into physical fights and that didn’t reach headlines.

“Men used to actually have fistfights in those days, so what would you call them? Women didn’t. Maximum, we would have a discussion like, ‘What is wrong? Let’s bury the hatchet.’ But some people didn’t want to, so it became a catfight. There were no catfights,” Raveena opined.

On the work front, Tandon is enjoying the release of Ghudchadi which recently started streaming on Jio Cinema. The romantic comedy also stars Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar, and Aruna Irani in key roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karisma Kapoor on working with Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan; 'We have all literally grown up together'