Rekha pulls of vintage glam in black trench coat, skirt and shirt but it’s the headscarf that has our attention

It's the weekend, and Bhavana Panday threw a party with all the stars. Bollywood's very own legend Rekha was also present at the event. While Rekha is known for her silk sarees, she turned heads this time by switching things up and opting for a monochrome outfit. Let's take a closer look at her ensemble.

She wowed everyone in an all-black outfit from Manish Malhotra. Rekha's fabulous look featured a stylish long black trench coat with chic white accents. Over that, she wore an exquisite black silk organza shirt, sealing the charm and elegance of the outfit. A structured long black skirt completed the ensemble, granting a graceful and powerful silhouette to the overall look.

This was an especially fabulous all-black ensemble, essentially clean-lined and sophisticated. Rekha carried her timeless charm with a bold and modern twist. The sleek trench coat, delicate silk shirt, and structured skirt blended perfectly to give her a balanced and classy monochrome outfit.

Rekha exaggerated her accessories by wearing long golden shoulder dusters, which enhanced the glam aspect of her look. She also carried a golden sling purse that complemented her jewelry perfectly. On her feet, she wore black-and-white boots, adding an edge to the otherwise classic ensemble

For a complete look, Rekha added round sunglasses for a dash of cool, along with a black scarf wrapped around her head. Her outfit was effortlessly chic, with an almost vintage vibe.

To complete the look, Rekha chose golden kadas on her wrists, lending a more complete feel to her otherwise contemporary ensemble. Her choice of makeup—a bold red lipstick and matching red nail paint—made a lovely statement against her all-black outfit. Meanwhile, her radiant base and perfectly tinted cheeks left her glowing and fresh.

What has always set Rekha apart is her effortless style, walking the fine line between timeless elegance and modern sophistication. She continues to prove that even the biggest fashionistas can turn things around. Rekha taught us all that sometimes breaking away from the norm can lead to the most jaw-dropping moments.