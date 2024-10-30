Samantha Ruth Prabhu adds a splash of color to airport fashion with her playful multi-color blazer and jeans look

Samantha Ruth Prabhu never holds back when it comes to flaunting her classy and glamorous fashion choices. Recently, she was seen at the airport in a vibrant, multi-colored ensemble that perfectly captured the right vibe. She managed to add a relaxed touch to her formal blazer, making it seem like it was plucked right from a Gen-Z closet. Let’s dive deeper into her look.

During her recent appearance, Samantha Ruth Prabhu did not disappoint and stole the show with her formal-casual look. To keep things low-key, the actress chose a plain white tee, worn underneath a blazer that looked like a color palette. The blazer featured vibrant hues of yellow, pink, green, blue, purple, and more—perfect for those indecisive moments when you can’t pick a single color. For an easygoing style, she paired her blazer and white tee with high-waisted, wide-leg jeans. These jeans were not only comfortable but also added a classy touch to the overall outfit.

Her accessories brought in the Gen-Z vibe. Keeping things casual, the actress opted for small, round earrings. However, the standout feature was her green stone-studded rings, which were impossible to miss. To add a cool factor to her look, Samantha Ruth Prabhu chose oversized black sunglasses with golden accents at the corners. For safety, she also wore a black face mask, giving her look a slightly mysterious touch.

Balancing practicality and fashion, the Kushi actress carried a brown bag with long straps, perfect for slinging over the shoulder and moving with ease. The bag seemed spacious enough to hold all the essentials like cash, cards, makeup, and more.

When it comes to her hair, it was clear that Samantha embraced a more effortless style. She simply pulled some of her hair back with a claw clip, giving her look a relaxed, messy touch. And that colored hair? Definitely something we’re going to try for a fresh new look.

If you’ve finished planning your vacation but still can’t decide what to wear for traveling, it’s time to grab a blazer and pair it with your favorite casual jeans.

How would you style this outfit? Let us know in the comments below!

