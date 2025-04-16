Sara Tendulkar’s Australia diaries serve ‘HOT Girl Summer’ fashion inspo; take notes
Sara Tendulkar dons low-key fits on her trip to Australia and proves that simple, effortless fashion can stand out too. Let's check out her vacay outfits!
Open the IG profile of Sara Tendulkar, and one can see that the diva loves two things in particular: Fashion and Travel. The Gen-Z starlet frequently shares her travel diaries, often flaunting stunning and chic staples. Yet again, Sara took to Instagram to post a carousel of pictures from her Australia trip, leaving us both envious and inspired. The best thing about fashionista’s vacation looks is that she keeps her outfits understated and laid-back, leaving us a good scope to recreate her gorgeous tropical sways.
So, let’s decode Sara Tendulkar’s travel looks:
For her first tropical glam, Sara could be seen exploring the lush green hideaway in a black tank top, which is perfect to beat the summer heat in a cool, effortless style. With a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps, Sara’s top in this look was equal parts chic and classy. She could be seen carrying a zipper jacket for the same in another shot in the same carousel.
Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter accessorized her OOTD with gold and silver hoops for earrings and a dainty necklace with a green clover locket. Keeping her glam understated, Tendulkar boasted minimal makeup with blushed-up cheeks and natural-tinted lip color.
Living her best travel life in Australia, Sara posed with her friends in a stunning neutral-toned outfit, exuding effortless chic vibes. She wore a beige spaghetti-strap top with a plunging neckline. The body-hugging top clasped her bodice gracefully, while the breathable fabric allowed movement for a thrill-filled day at the adventure park. She paired her top with ivory sweatpants—the baggy silhouette kept things effortless yet stylish. For her arm candy, the trailblazer carried a luxury Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 1,48,000.
In an upside-down selfie from her dreamy getaway, the budding star could be seen flaunting a soft pink tube top and radiating under the tropical sunlight. Sara adorned an alluring makeup for this look with a dewy natural base and flushed cheeks. She sported soft eye makeup with glittery pink eyelids, subtle eyeliner, and elongated lashes. Finishing up with glossed-up pink lips, Sara served a Pinterest-worthy makeup look. Going for a gold-girly aesthetic, the star kid flaunted the same clover necklace from her previous look and flat-edged golden hoops.
Sara Tendulkar’s Australia diaries were a dreamy catalog of vacay-apt fits and tropical make-up inspo, and served as a travel styling guide for fashionistas.
