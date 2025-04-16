Sara Tendulkar’s Australia diaries serve ‘HOT Girl Summer’ fashion inspo; take notes

Open the IG profile of Sara Tendulkar, and one can see that the diva loves two things in particular: Fashion and Travel. The Gen-Z starlet frequently shares her travel diaries, often flaunting stunning and chic staples. Yet again, Sara took to Instagram to post a carousel of pictures from her Australia trip, leaving us both envious and inspired. The best thing about fashionista’s vacation looks is that she keeps her outfits understated and laid-back, leaving us a good scope to recreate her gorgeous tropical sways.

Advertisement

So, let’s decode Sara Tendulkar’s travel looks:

For her first tropical glam, Sara could be seen exploring the lush green hideaway in a black tank top, which is perfect to beat the summer heat in a cool, effortless style. With a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps, Sara’s top in this look was equal parts chic and classy. She could be seen carrying a zipper jacket for the same in another shot in the same carousel.

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter accessorized her OOTD with gold and silver hoops for earrings and a dainty necklace with a green clover locket. Keeping her glam understated, Tendulkar boasted minimal makeup with blushed-up cheeks and natural-tinted lip color.

Living her best travel life in Australia, Sara posed with her friends in a stunning neutral-toned outfit, exuding effortless chic vibes. She wore a beige spaghetti-strap top with a plunging neckline. The body-hugging top clasped her bodice gracefully, while the breathable fabric allowed movement for a thrill-filled day at the adventure park. She paired her top with ivory sweatpants—the baggy silhouette kept things effortless yet stylish. For her arm candy, the trailblazer carried a luxury Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 1,48,000.

Advertisement

In an upside-down selfie from her dreamy getaway, the budding star could be seen flaunting a soft pink tube top and radiating under the tropical sunlight. Sara adorned an alluring makeup for this look with a dewy natural base and flushed cheeks. She sported soft eye makeup with glittery pink eyelids, subtle eyeliner, and elongated lashes. Finishing up with glossed-up pink lips, Sara served a Pinterest-worthy makeup look. Going for a gold-girly aesthetic, the star kid flaunted the same clover necklace from her previous look and flat-edged golden hoops.

Sara Tendulkar’s Australia diaries were a dreamy catalog of vacay-apt fits and tropical make-up inspo, and served as a travel styling guide for fashionistas.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday’s Rs 6,00,000 Chanel arm candy is the ultimate accessory for your summer vacation