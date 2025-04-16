Ananya Panday’s Rs 6,00,000 Chanel arm candy is the ultimate accessory for your summer vacation

Ananya Panday loves her fashion pieces and is often spotted flaunting various styles from top design houses. Recently, she took to social media to share a series of pictures, showcasing her chic collection of luxe items. One item that caught our eye was her elegant black bag, and here’s how she styled it.

Advertisement

Serving one fashionable look after another, the actor embraces minimal fits while letting luxury shine through the details. Among her luxe accessories from Chanel is a black top-handle bag, which comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 6,02,200.

Along with body chains and cute bags, Panday’s luxury collection spans a variety of styles. On one of her European vacations, she paired the bag with a chic monochrome outfit that made her look prettier than ever. She wore a beige sleeveless sweater top paired with matching beige trousers.

The Call Me Bae actor styled her wavy hair and carried a black jacket in hand. Keeping the look light and monochrome, she finished it off with white shoes. To elevate the outfit for a posh night, swap in beige heels or dark-shaded stilettos. A heavy makeup base will complete the look, ensuring you're ready for a fancy evening.

Posing with her sister on a couch, Ananya Panday was spotted with her signature Rs. 6 lakh Chanel bag once again. This time, she opted for a smart casual look, pairing a black top with wide-legged, patchwork-style denim. To elevate the outfit, she added a charcoal grey striped blazer, turning it into relaxed business attire.

Advertisement

Choosing to keep accessories to a minimum, she carried only the bag and let her wavy locks take center stage. For her makeup, she went for a natural, hydrated base, a touch of mascara, light blush, and a nude brown lip shade to complete her look.

For those aiming for a more professional touch, pairing this outfit with heels would be perfect. Alternatively, keep it laid-back with black or white solid-colored sneakers.

What do you think of Ananya’s luxurious style?

ALSO READ: 7 stunning saree blouse designs inspired by Katrina Kaif to rock your next wedding look