Have you ever wondered how Bollywood celebrities can rock maxi dress outfits with effortless ease and supreme style? Well, the secret isn't just expensive choices. It's all about mastering the art of styling and understanding what shoes to wear with a maxi dress. Wondering how to slay the Bollywood celebrities' way? From formal loafers to casual slip-ons, celebrity-inspired ideas will help you clear out your doubts and answer your questions.

So, without any further ado, let’s take a peek into the wardrobes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kriti Sanon. and more to get inspired by 5 sassy celebrity-approved ideas about what to wear with a maxi dress that will take your fashion game to the next level. Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in and find something to meet your personal style.

5 shoes to wear with a maxi dress to slay in 2024:

1. Maxi dress with casual slip-ons:

One of the most trend-worthy ways to rock maxi dresses is to keep things simple and casual just like Kriti Sanon did with her recent travel-friendly ensemble. The actress’ printed bright yellow dress with a naturalistic design screamed all things awesome. Such well-pleated picks can always make quite a gasp-worthy mark.

You can easily complete such modern and mesmerizing ensembles with casual slip-on and strappy sandals to keep your outfit breezy, just like Kriti did. You must also remember to add some charm with delicate accessories like stud earrings or a chic choker, and matching bracelets or rings. Keep your makeup subtle for this sassy outfit.

2. Maxi dress with formal loafers:

Are you wondering if there is a way to slay in classy outfits that will be just the ideal work-to-party attire? Well then, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is here to lead the way with a classy maxi dress look. She wore a long white full-sleeved maxi dress with a high circular tie-up neckline with a rather unique and elegant shaded print.

You can easily elevate such looks with matching formal loafers, knee-high boots, or even combat boots for that touch of sophistication and edginess. They are just perfect for every body type. You can also give them a touch of elegance by adding matching sunglasses and minimalistic accessories. Remember to add classy hairstyles and a resplendent makeup look with this versatile choice.

3. Maxi dress with classic pumps:

Who said you cannot rock maxi dresses for formal events such as star-studded parties and elegant evenings? You just literally have to style them to fashion finesse just like Kareena Kapoor Khan did, recently. She wore a kaftan-like black maxi with an alluring and deep neckline along with a modernized pleated style.

You can choose to complete the look with your favorite pumps just like Kareena for that desired formal and fabulous touch. You can also add some panache to your ensemble with minimalistic accessories like a classy bracelet or similar earrings for that bling factor. Also, go for dewy makeup with nude lips for this perfect choice.

4. Maxi dress with strappy heels:

Are you a big fan of wrap-up style maxi dresses but just not sure how to create the perfect fashion statement with them? Well, worry no longer as Karisma Kapoor is here to show you the way. She wore an elegant emerald maxi dress with a pleated texture for casual elegance.

You can easily complete such looks for a casual outing with matching or contrasting strappy heels, chunky heels, or even kitten heels, just like the actress did for that elegant touch. Remember to add some sass to your looks with classy accessory choices like statement necklaces or minimalistic earrings. Also, keep your makeup look radiant for this one.

5. Maxi dress with flat sandals:

It’s very common to hear the fact that you cannot actually create a stylish outfit with flat sandals. Well, the Gen-Z population is here to protest, and Disha Patani is leading the way with her recent stylish option. She wore a classy long green-hued dress with a halter and plunging neckline that was all things alluring.

Such floor-length effortless style dresses with fiery side slits can be completed with luxe flat sandals like Disha did, to help you channel the formal vibe while also, proving to be the ideal elegant fashion attire. Remember to elevate the look with stylish minimalistic choices like dainty earrings or a pretty layered pendant. Also, go for a radiant makeup look with bold red or brown lips for this one.

With these celebrity-inspired tips, you're no longer just wearing a maxi dress– you're making an unforgettable fashion statement. Remember, confidence is the ultimate accessory, so rock your maxi dress with the shoes that make you feel most comfortable and powerful. After all, true style isn't about following trends blindly, it's about expressing your unique personality.

So, which one of these ideas on what shoes to wear with a maxi dress is your absolute favorite? Please leave a command below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

