Known for her ability to leave fans and followers stunned with the power of her looks, Disha Patani is a true blue fashion. Yet again, the actress recently managed to steal the spotlight as she posted pictures of herself in an incomparable black glitter gown that sparkled under the moonlight. We’re literally gushing and gasping over the actress’ gorgeous gown for night party.

So, why don’t we dive right in and have a properly detailed glance at the Kanguva actress’ night party gown for a major dose of sparkly and shimmery fashion inspiration for every diva?

Disha Patani knows exactly how to leave onlookers speechless, and she gave us another glimpse of the same in a bold and beautiful black night party dress that she wore recently. The diva literally took social media by storm as she posted pictures of herself in this gasp-worthy look, leaving us feeling thoroughly obsessed. The statement outfit had a body-hugging silhouette that helped the Kalki 2898 AD actress flaunt her oh-so-enviable curves to perfection.

Even the bewitching style and design of the swoon-worthy gown were supremely unique. The classy piece had a halter neckline with a deep and alluring plunging neckline that gave a rather fiery and sultry twist to the otherwise chic outfit. The stylish look even had a dark and edgy appeal which looked just perfect against the diva’s toned frame and her flawless complexion. To say that we aren’t obsessed with this night party dress would be an absolute lie.

However, what made the party-ready piece so very perfect was the glittery and shimmery sequin as well as crystal embellishments on the same. The black bodycon look was thoroughly laden with shiny work that elevated the silent design of the whole look. Such embellished floor-length dresses are just perfect for modern fashion queens who want to make the next date night ensemble all the more special and sassy. Even her matching heels gave a rather harmonized appeal to the black glitter gown.

Coming to her accessory choices, even Diksha knows that a dress as smashing as this one doesn’t really need an extra push or a touch of bling with heavy accessories so she kept her choices minimalistic and limited. The list included pretty little droplet earrings with matching sleek bracelets and a ring on her finger. They subtly elevated the diva’s look without actually stealing focus from the same.

Last but not least, let’s talk about the Radhe actress’ hair and makeup look. She chose to tie her dark tresses up and styled her luscious locks into a high and well-formed bun. But, she also left luscious and wavy flicks out on one side of her face, which framed her face while adding to the glam quotient of the look.

On the other hand, the Kung Fu Yoga actress’ oh-so-glam makeup look, with eyeshadow and eyeliner on fleek, mascara-laden eyelashes, rouged cheeks, the perfect amount of highlighter, and an incomparably gorgeous bold and glossy pink lip oil, complimented and elevated the diva’s whole look. Patani’s choices were nothing short of perfection as they helped enhance her inner glow and natural beauty.

So, what did you think of Disha Patani’s all-black gown for night party? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

