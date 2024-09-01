Karisma Kapoor never misses a chance to hit just the right mark with her incomparable fashion game. She gave us proof of the same in a simply spectacular yellow jumpsuit with a matching formal blazer that looked all things awesome. This classy look proved that the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress can carry everything with a side of charm, panache, and incomparably awesome levels of confidence. We’re totally obsessed with this simply gasp-worthy ensemble.

So, why don’t we just zoom right in and take a detailed glance at the Murder Mubarak actress’ latest formal look for a major dose of fiery Karisma Kapoor-approved fashion-forward inspiration?

The classy look featured a bright yellow-hued jumpsuit known as the ‘Jersey wide jumpsuit’, crafted to perfection by none other than the fashion geniuses at Elisabetta Franchi’s label. This crêpe jersey jumpsuit featured a deep and alluring V-shaped neckline that added a rather sultry twist to the look. This luxe and chic piece was further attached to matching and comfortably stylish floor-length palazzo trousers with patch pockets that also looked awesome.

Karisma further gave a rather formal and fabulous twist to her already classy butter yellow ensemble with an oversized blazer known as the ‘Crêpe double-breasted jacket with peak lapels’, crafted by the fashion mavens at Elisabetta Franchi’s label, as well. This double-breasted blazer was entirely made out of a smooth and lightweight crêpe fabric that looked and felt amazing. It also featured a convenient front flap and welt pockets. Even the monogrammed satin lining made this piece a luxurious addition.

The Zero actress visibly carried the unique design and bright yellow hue of the modern ensemble with confidence and grace. We loved how the color legit popped against her complexion. She also completed her look with contrasting beige sandals with heels and a simply spectacular design. They added an oomph and harmonized factor to the ensemble.

Karisma’s attention to detail is always on point, and this was also true for her latest look. She picked minimalistic but magnificent accessories like ear-cuff-like gold earrings with matching statement-worthy layered rings on her fingers. These choices perfectly accentuated the look of her ensemble by adding some much-needed bling factor to the same. Even her classy grey manicure was looking just fabulous.

Kapoor also went for a subtle yet on-point makeup look with a radiant base. She added some pink eyeshadow and blush for a pop of color and highlighted her cheeks to give them a wow factor. She also went with volumizing mascara for her eyelids with black eyeliner. However, the classy pink nourishing lip oil was visibly the highlight of the whole look.

Karisma rounded off her exquisite look with a rather naturally wavy hairstyle with a well-combed base and a middle parting that looked simply spectacular with her resplendent formal look. This allowed for her accessories and makeup to be visible while framing her gorgeous face, and also letting her luscious locks cascade freely at the back.

So, what did you think of Karisma Kapoor’s latest formal yellow look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

