Sara Ali Khan ended up setting Instagram on fire with super stylish pictures in a maxi dress, yesterday. In fact, she has often made her mark in the world of Bollywood fashion with her unique ensemble choices. Be it a neon gown for a star-studded event, an elegant multicolored printed saree, or a dramatic fusion set for a wedding, Sara knows just how to leave ‘em guessing, and there’s no stopping her. We are truly inspired by Sara Ali Khan outfits!

Dressed in a head-to-toe beige and gold Sara Ali Khan fashion, the diva legit had us swooning over her style choices. Let’s zoom in and have a proper look at the classy ensemble donned by Sara Ali Khan.

If you’re one of those minimalistic queens who has been rocking the most unique yet simplistic picks, Sara Ali Khan has some femme and fabulous fashion motivation just for you. She showed us just how to slay the simplistic yet stunning way in a strapless maxi dress that had us swooning. This classy piece, crafted to perfection with soft double metallic sheen linen, had some soft elastication on the chest and upper waist, creating not only a flattering silhouette but also a simply beautiful fall. We totally adore such Sara Ali Khan looks.

Moreover, what made the chic dress a must-have is the fact that it’s a rather affordable choice, created by the fashion experts at Sand by Shirin. It also came with the unexpected price tag of Rs. 12,690., and we love that, The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress looked like she had stepped out of a dreamy story about a gorgeous desert princess. Her strapless floor-length dress with an elegant style, was a total work of modern art. It ended up suiting the diva’s oh-so-enviable frame like a proper charm.

Further, even the free-flowing silhouette of the dress along with the well-pleated skirt enhanced its overall design. The classy pick was beautifully cinched at the waist, helping her flaunt her curves, and accentuate her figure. The ruched style also added to the overall texture of the whole outfit, and we’re taking notes about it. We also loved the neutral hue of the statement ensemble as it made her complexion glow. She also added matching strappy heels to keep her look harmonized.

Talking about her accessories, Khan kept things minimalistic yet magnificent with some seriously unique picks that we all need in our wardrobes right away. The list includes gold uniquely shaped earrings with a layered bracelet and pretty matching rings on her fingers. These choices added to her look while ensuring that the attention remained focused on her dress.

But, that’s not all; she also added a luxe touch to her look with a beige Jacquemus ‘The Knot Chiquito’ coiled handbag. This classy bag, worth approximately Rs. 73,703, came with a smooth leather structure with a gold metal logo and matching hardware. This was just the perfect choice to elevate her look to the next level.

On the other hand, the Ae Watan Mere Watan actress chose to complement her ensemble with an oh-so-glamorous makeup look with well-shaped eyebrows. She also added mascara-laden eyelashes, light eyeshadow, the perfect contour, and blushed cheeks for a pop of color. The perfect pink lipstick was the highlight of the look.

Last but not least, She chose to leave her hair open and styled her dark tresses into well-set waves. These dramatic waves, with a side parting, also added some charm to her look, while also framing her face to perfection.

So, what did you think of Sara Ali Khan’s stunning maxi dress outfit? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

