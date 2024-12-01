Shraddha Kapoor looks ravishing in David Koma’s off-the-shoulder wool mini dress paired with Rs 3 lakh heart clutch bag

When it’s Shraddha Kapoor, you can expect her to be too cute and equally hot to handle. Today, on a typical Sunday, the actress lit up our feed with her gorgeous look in a black mini-dress. With the perfect blend of elegance and boldness, her overall appearance was nothing but breathtaking. Whether on-screen or off-screen, she has surely figured out how to keep the audience’s eyes stuck on her.

For an event, Shraddha Kapoor reminded us of her Half-Girlfriend era when she used to style her one-piece with boots, and her recent look is similar. She donned an off-the-shoulder wool mini dress from David Koma. With a price tag of Rs ₹169,100, her outfit had everything we all need for a glamorous night.

Featuring off-shoulder straps and vertical details, this fit was so party-coded. Cinched at the waist and skirt detailing added the right amount of oomph to her look. To avoid showing off too much skin, the Shraddha decided to wear black stockings.

Her makeup is where the actual drama is. Focusing on her eyes, she added a glam, smokey effect with silver and black eyeshadow. That perfect winged eyeliner is what we, all girls, want to enhance our makeup game. Under her eyes, she added a touch of subtle kajal. Moreover, the perfectly blended blush and nude lipstick added effortless charm to her attire.

Advertisement

The Stree 2 actress’s choice of accessories should definitely have a one-page description, but this is what we call a statement piece. She accessorized her look with the silver C-shaped earrings that caught all our attention. That clutch in her hand? WOW!! Another classy touch to her look was the silver lucite faceted heart clutch bag from Jimmy Choo. The clutch was worth Rs 3,21,914.

Also, her bottoms didn’t end at stockings. The Aashiqui 2 actress layered it with classy boots. Her astrilarge botta boots from Christian Louboutin featured a white and black combination that can complement any outfit. The final touch to her look was effortless yet cool.

Further, she styled her hair straight and kept it open in the middle partition with some strands tucked behind the ears, creating a neat look.

Shraddha Kapoor’s mini-dress appearance at an event set the ultimate style statement. From her outfit to her knee-length boots, everything about her look was glamorous and, yes, sultry enough to turn the event into a red carpet moment.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor in shirt-skirt and Kiara Advani in maxi dress is the floral freshness your wardrobe needs