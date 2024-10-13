Shraddha Kapoor takes denim-on-denim route at airport; Aditi Rao Hydari shows how to pull off an all-black look effortlessly

Earlier today, Shraddha Kapoor was clicked at the airport flaunting her denim-on-denim ensemble. An evergreen trend, Kapoor's double denim look exuded an air of laid-back sophistication. She styled her denim jeans with a tank top and a sleeveless jacket. The actress might have a soft spot for ethnic dresses, but her airport looks are equally impactful.

Her accessories added a touch of glamour to the travel outfit. Shraddha Kapoor wore a chain neckpiece and bracelet with a watch to complete the look. Beauty-wise, the Stree 2 actress kept it as natural as possible with loads of blush, glossy lips and embraced the open hair look.

Shraddha is one of the few actresses, who's fashion choices are always a perfect blend of comfort and style. She lets her style statement reflect her personality always. Whether she's wearing casual jeans and a top or an ethnic dress while driving her Lamborgini, Shraddha always manages to look effortlessly put together.

On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari attended an event in Mumbai and we are amazed at how effortlessly she pulled off an all-black look. The actress wore a blazer co-ord set, exuding an aura of elegance and poise. Keeping it a bit sporty, she wore it with white sneakers, we love it.

Both Bollywood divas showcased their style sensibilities and are serving as perfect inspiration for fashion-forward enthusiasts.



