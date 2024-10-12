Disha Patani proves she’s true fashion goddess in her stunning olive green co-ord set worth Rs 92,887

Disha Patani, the ultimate diva, often leaves us gasping for breath with stunning gowns and captivating dresses, but her ethnic picks absolutely make us fall in love with her beauty. The other day, she wowed us in an olive-green co-ord set, and let us tell you, we are speechless! Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Disha’s outfit featured a soft silk-draped skirt that flowed gracefully along her silhouette, exuding elegance and charm. The skirt came with intricate zari cutwork kalam embroidery. She paired the skirt with a halter neck blouse, which comes with extensive embroidery, and gave it a luxurious touch. The blouse comes with backless detail adorned with playful tassels, making it a perfect blend of traditional and modern. It’s the kind of outfit that whispers sophistication while still making a bold statement.

Adding a dreamy element to the look, Disha paired the ensemble with an ombre organza silk dupatta that perfectly complements the green hues of the outfit. The dupatta draws the eye and adds depth to her look. Her entire outfit flaunts a price tag of Rs 92,887.

To complete her stunning look, the actress chose golden slingback heels that not only added height but also brought a touch of glamor. The diamond drop earrings sparkled like stars, perfectly adding an element of bling and framing her face, and it allowed the co-ord set outfit to shine without overpowering it.

Her face had glossy and glamorous make-up that enhanced her beauty. Disha had rosy cheeks and covered her eyes with nude colored eyeshadow. She achieved dramatic eyes by adding mascara to her already long lashes while her brows framed her face.

Finally, Disha left her wavy hair open, which flowed down her shoulders, enhancing the tenderness and femininity of the outfit. The hairdo helped to enhance her overall personality and complimented her look.

Disha Patani’s co-ord set in olive green is an impeccable example of ethnic wear done with style and class. Wearing the right accessories, along with glossy makeup and wonderful hair, she has once again proved that she is a fashionista.

Be it in contemporary gowns or sarees, Disha always knows how to grab attention and inspires us to be unapologetically ourselves in our own ways! We are eager to see what else she can bewitch us with!

