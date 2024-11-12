Shraddha Kapoor wears pink top and black shimmer pants for family night out; take cues

On the 11th of November, Shraddha Kapoor reminded us why she’s not only Bollywood’s sweetheart but also a style icon. Attending a family get-together, the actress showcased an outfit that’s perfect for a night when you want to look cute and a bit dressed up. She paired a pink-colored top with shimmery black pants. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Stree 2 actress chose a soft pink sleeveless turtleneck top, a chic and practical option that balances warmth and comfort without compromising on style. The turtleneck added a touch of sophistication, while the sleeveless design kept it fresh and modern. It’s a versatile piece that can be dressed up for any occasion, and Shraddha showed us how effortlessly it can spell relaxed and fun.

Shraddha's black trousers, however, had real charm. The woven glitter fabric provided a subtle shimmer without being too overpowering. They’re the perfect solution for adding evening glamour without going overboard. These pants are ideal for occasions when you want to feel a bit dressed up but still keep it comfortable and casual—perfect for a family gathering, dinner date, or even a night out with friends.

Shraddha kept her accessories minimalist, opting for dainty and delicate pieces with her dinner date outfit. The stacked earrings added a touch of edge without overwhelming the look, while the simple pendant necklace complemented the overall effect, making it both powerful and subtle. Her black purse brought an elegant touch, adding sophistication with understated charm.

For her makeup, Shraddha opted for fresh, soft, glowing skin that was effortlessly appealing. Her lips featured a light pink lipstick, giving her face a natural flush. Blushed cheeks, with a hint of highlighter, added a youthful radiance. Smoky eyes, defined with mascara-laden lashes, provided subtle drama to her look. Arched brows framed her face perfectly, and her hair was elegantly tied into a bun, keeping the entire look neat and polished.

Shraddha Kapoor’s attire for her family get-together proves that sometimes less is more. A splash of color, a touch of shine, and minimal jewelry come together to create a chic yet comfortable outfit. Whether for a small family function or a casual dinner out, this ensemble shows you can look amazing without the need to go all out!

