Simone Ashley serves perfect golden hour glam with simple 6-step summer makeup look

Simone Ashley shot to fame in India with Bridgerton and Sex Education, winning hearts with her acting chops. Alongside her fashionable fits, the actor also serves up stunning makeup looks. Stepping out on a sunny day, she rocked an all-denim outfit, featuring a tube-style top with a modern twist—thanks to its sweetheart neckline.

Enjoying the warm weather in an open park space, Ashley added flair with leopard-print sunglasses. With her wavy hair tied into a ponytail, she nailed the ultimate summer makeup look—and here’s how you can recreate it too.

6-step Guide to Recreate Simone Ashley’s Summer Makeup Look

Step 1: Hydration and SPF are your best friends

Before stepping out, especially in the summer, start with a hydrating moisturizer and don’t skip the sunscreen—it’s a must for protection. Remember, your face needs just as much care as the rest of your body and can easily dry out in the heat. Oh, and don’t forget to swipe on some lip balm too!

Step 2: Next on the list, primer

Ever wonder why celebrities always have flawless skin? It’s the magic of primer. This simple cream minimizes pores, evens out the skin, and creates a smooth base for makeup—making everything else blend like a dream.

Step 3: Even look with concealer

To achieve an even skin tone, concealer is your best friend—it helps cover dark circles, blemishes, and patchy areas. But here’s the catch: if your skin isn’t well-moisturized, concealer can turn cakey and won’t blend smoothly. So, prep your skin right!

Step 4: Blush and illuminate

Cheek tint is the easiest way to add a playful, pretty edge to your look. Whether you choose powder or liquid blush, it gives the same rosy charm. Want that extra glow? Just dab on some highlighter or bronzer for a radiant finish.

Psst, liquid blush lasts longer.

Step 5: Detail it out

Mascara is a quick yet powerful tool to make your eyes pop with minimal effort. For Simone Ashley’s look, coat both your upper and lower lashes generously. And the final touch? A shiny cherry-red lip gloss—simple, bold, and totally summer-ready.

Step 6: Spray

This step’s totally optional, but with the summer heat, your makeup might not last all day. To play it safe and stay fresh like The Little Mermaid star, spritz on a makeup fixer to lock everything in place.

So, would you try recreating Simone’s sunny day glam?

