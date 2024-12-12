Sobhita Dhulipala exudes royalty in custom kurta with Hyderabadi Khada dupatta at a wedding reception alongside Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala reminded us no one can replace her when it comes to making fashion statements. Last night, on December 11, 2024, the actress made her first public appearance with her husband, Naga Chaitanya. She flaunted her Hyderbadi charm with her not-so-common custom Kurta. What is so unique about it? Check out the details!

To grace the wedding reception of Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire, the actress made an appearance wearing a custom kurta with a Hyderabadi Khada dupatta, taking us back to the royal era. Upon a closer look, we can say that her ensemble was all about a fitted top, a long kurta, and an attached dupatta. The top part was adorned with intricate patterns and embellishments around the neck and bust and further extended over her sleeves.

The hemline? The hemline of her kurta was right between her knees and ankles. Our favorite part of the ensemble was that attached dupatta. Pulling the whole look together, the kurta featured an attached pallu with the same intricate detailing. Instead of keeping the pallu loose, she decided to wrap it around her arms.

To complete her outfit, Sobhita decided to opt for shiny green fabric leggings that kept her look elegant and contrasty.

Advertisement

Her accessories added royal elegance to her overall appearance. The statement and traditional ear cuff earrings and tiny jhumka adorned with stones were definitely a price-possession touch to her attire. In hand, she also had traditional kadas and iconic rings that felt like Sobhita just stepped out of a royal era.

Her makeup game was bold. She elevated her look with dark winged eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow, perfectly blushed cheeks, and subtle brownish-tone nude lipstick. Her hair styled into a polished and sleek bun, kept her overall appearance neat and perfect to flaunt those heavily-embellished jewelry and outfit.

At last, she completed the reception ceremony look donning custom jootis that added a whole new edge to her look.

Everything from her outfit, jewelry, and footwear screamed royalty, and we couldn’t be more sure that she could slay every look with the same confidence. If you’re going to attend a big, fat Indian wedding, then channeling your inner regal energy is not a bad option!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan in old rose tissue half & half saree worth Rs 2 lakh proves it’s always going to be her love for saree against the world