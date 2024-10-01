Sobhita Dhulipala sets the stage for a fashionable evening in stunning one-shoulder multicolored dress for The Night Manager event

Last night, 30th September, in the metropolis of Mumbai, Sobhita Dhulipala became the center of attention while celebrating the much-deserved nomination of her show The Night Manager at the International Emmy Awards event. She is known to have an exquisite style and impressive presence, and Sobhita did not disappoint as she appeared in an off-shoulder dress that was nice and flirty; quite appropriate for close affairs.

Sobhita chose a stunning dress from the shelves of Sakshi & Kinni and she looked absolutely fabulous. She rocked a one-shoulder hand micro pleated dress with an adjustable drawstring sleeve and length. The cream base of the dress beautifully set the stage for a vibrant explosion of multicolored floral prints featuring hues of red, yellow, blue, pink and green. This lively pattern not only brightened her look but also added a cheerful vibe to the celebrations.

To elevate her ensemble, Sobhita opted for silver strappy heels that elongated her frame. She also accessorized with a dainty chain, keeping her jewelry minimal yet sophisticated. The actress’ make-up was as fresh as her outfit, it exhibited a glossy finish setting off her glowing skin. Her cheekbones were perfectly highlighted, making her look more luminous than usual.

Her lips were nude and fitted perfectly to her face; however, winged eyeliner and feathered brows added a little spice to the overall makeup. Sobhita dressed her curly locks side styled, allowing the curls to comfortably fall on her shoulders, adding a relaxed touch to the whole appearance.

When it comes to her sophisticated sartorial selections, Sobhita Dhulipala achieves a perfect score of 10. The wardrobe she put together for The Night Manager Emmy Celebrations was pure fashion fantasy. And it’s not just talk, we have her latest dress as evidence.

Sobhita Dhulipala's recent appearance in the Emmy nomination celebration deserves a token of fashion respect! Her off-shoulder dress is a refreshing break from the stereotype that fashion has to be serious all the time; it can be vibrant, playful and more importantly, perfect for making memories. Here’s a toast to Sobhita and everyone who worked on The Night Manager– surely, this is just the first of many such celebrations to follow!r

