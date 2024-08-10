4 times Sobhita Dhulipala put a modern spin on her ethnic wear with stunning blouse designs; let's decode

Sobhita Dhulipala’s name is a consistent one when it comes to taking fashion inspiration where modern charm and traditional vibes blend. For Tara Khanna AKA Sobhita, it doesn’t matter if an outfit is neutral or bright, bodycon or loose, casual or formal: it just has to have a statement-making element.

One such fashion staple to steal from her wardrobe is - backless blouses. Obsessed with Sobhita Dhulipala's backless blouse game? You're not alone! The actress has a knack for turning heads with her stunning style, and her backless blouses are a major part of that. Whether it's a traditional saree or a modern gown, she knows how to rock a bareback like nobody's business.

With her impeccable backless blouses paired with stunning sarees, Sobhita made us swoon with her ethnic ensemble and proved yet again, why we have her bookmarked in our fashion diaries. The Monkey Man fame diva repeatedly shows us how to confidently flaunt your back. Let's dive into her impeccable looks that will inspire you to pull off this daring trend.

Take cues on how to pull off a backless blouse like Sobhita Dhulipala

1. Sobhita Dhulipala’s sheer beauty in a backless blouse

At the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, actress Sobhita Dhulipala turned heads in a gorgeous saree by Manish Malhotra. Dressed in a captivating shade of dynasty-pink champagne, the Made in Heaven star looked truly enchanting. This exquisite saree showcases intricate zardosi and pearl nakshi embroidery. She paired it with a beautiful full-sleeved vintage blouse adorned with metal-work zardosi, adding to the royal elegance of this classic ensemble.

But what caught our attention was this blouse’s stunning backless design. With a dainty strap across the back, the blouse's back neck showcased an inverted V-design that is currently a huge trend. Ideal for this upcoming wedding season, the backless blouse from Sobhita’s wardrobe would be a perfect inspiration. Finishing her look, the actress opted for half hair updo, dewy makeup with accentuated kohl-rimmed eyes, and nude lip gloss.

2. Sobhita looks oh-so-pretty in a cape neon saree with a backless blouse

For Made in Heaven 2 promotions not long ago, Sobhita Dhulipala donned an unconventional lime green saree with a cape and looked smashing. The actress opted for this stunning saree from Ekaya Banaras made from lightweight organza priced at INR 14,975. She styled this monotone and plain saree in the most interesting way. Sobhita opted for a matching cape and paired the saree with a bralette-like backless blouse. Although the saree was striking in its own right, the most eye-catching element of the outfit apart from the cape was the backless blouse.

Giving the saree an offbeat flair, the backless blouse, albeit covered by the cape, was still a striking factor that tied the look together. A perfect blend of modern and traditional vibes, Dhulipala pulled the ensemble with utmost confidence and panache. She styled the outfit by opting for a stack of chunky, silver bangles from Amrapali Jewels that added a warrior woman touch to her look. Sobhita Dhulipala chose a retro hairstyle with soft waves in the front and a low sleek bun.

3. Siren red saree and oodles of glam, Sobhita oozes diva vibes

Oozing the iconic Tara Khanna vibes from Made in Heaven, Sobhita looked mesmerizing in a siren-red saree that she opted for the grand opening of Sabyasachi’s beautiful flagship in Mumbai. Dropping a series of pictures on her Instagram, the actress left us swooning for more. Sobhita played muse to fashion designer Sabyasachi and picked a bright siren red georgette saree. The minimal plain saree was paired with a red silk backless blouse with a halter neck and sleeveless detailing. Adding instant oomph to her backless blouse was the tie-up detailing that elevated it further.

Sobhita polished her exceptionally statement-making bold look by adding a big diamond neckpiece. She also topped it up with several diamond earrings from the Her Story Jewellery collection. Styling her tresses in a clean bun, she posed for the photos and gave us major ethnic fashion goals. For glam, the Night Manager fame diva opted for nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kohl, oodles of mascara, contoured cheeks, and a complimenting bright red lipstick.

4. Sobhita takes an ethnic outfit for a spin in a corset lehenga

Sobhita Dhulipala made a stunning impression at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding reception, showcasing her beauty in a striking corset lehenga. The actress from Ponniyin Selvan: 1 dazzled in a beautiful golden creation by Tarun Tahiliani. Her strapless corset top featured a structured design, perfectly complemented by a flared lehenga skirt that added a touch of drama. Highlighting her toned physique, Sobhita's lehenga was richly adorned with intricate geometric patterns and shimmering sequins.

Embellished with intricate sequin work, the highlight of the outfit was certainly the risqué blouse that featured a sheer back with cross-cross tie-up detailing that added a sultry twist to the lehenga. She further styled it with a matching sheer tulle dupatta to complete her ethnic look. Going the royal route with her accessories, Ms. Dhulipala added a heavily layered pearl and stone choker necklace, matching maangtikka, bangles, and a statement golden ring on her fingers. Keeping her glam on point, she opted for a natural makeup base, brown hues on her eyes and lips while her tresses were tamed in a loose messy braid.

Sobhita Dhulipala never misses her mark when it comes to blending the modern and traditional world. She strikes the perfect balance and carves a niche path for all fashion enthusiasts to follow. These backless blouse designs that Sobhita wore were nothing less than a testament to the same. Comment down below and let us know your thoughts.

