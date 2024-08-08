Sobhita Dhulipala's saree collection offers perfect inspiration for your engagement celebration: From fiery reds to radiant silvers

Receiving an invitation for a friend's engagement is always exciting but choosing the right outfit can be a challenging task. If planning to wear a saree, then look no further than Sobhita Dhulipala who has been ruling the fashion scene with her gorgeous picks. Here is the list of three sarees from Sobhita’s saree collection which are apt for a friend’s engagement.

Bold, vibrant, and unapologetically red

If you are looking for a sleek saree to wear at your friend's engagement, the simple yet eye-catching red saree worn by Sobhita Dhulipala from the shelves of Sabyasachi is perfect for the occasion. She teamed this saree with a red silk blouse that had a halter neckline, and the blouse came with a sleeveless design that had playful tie-up elements.

A diamond necklace and earrings from Her Story Jewelry complemented her gorgeous look. With thick lines of kohl that extended up to the eyebrows, black eye liner, very natural eyeshadow in nudes, and a stark red lip color, she completed her make-up. She kept her hair tied in a bun, which completed her bold look. The bold color of Sobhita’s saree will make it an ideal engagement look.

Pretty in blush pink, always

For a sophisticated engagement look, Sobhita’s blush pink saree by Manish Malhotra is a perfect choice. The saree comes with sheer fabric and golden embroidery, giving it a luxe look. She paired it with a short-sleeved golden blouse, which makes it shimmery and delicate. She kept her accessories minimal, with dangling earrings and a sleek necklace. And she opted for understated make-up featuring kohl, mascara, contoured cheeks, and a nude lip. Her loose hair made her outfit an inspiring option for any engagement.

Glimmering in shades of silver

Sobhita Dhulipala looked spectacular in a silver-colored saree by Manish Malhotra, which had peculiar Aztec zig-zag sequin work on the attire. The sparkle and shimmer of such saree will make it perfect for occasions like engagement. She accompanied the saree with a sequined bustier blouse, which had a modern halter neck style.

To complement this look, she had a black leather Christian Dior clutch bag with gold buckles and accompanied it with emerald dangler earrings and a cocktail ring to match. Her makeup look was neutral, with nude lipstick and winged eyeliner; bronze blush, berry-tinted glossy lips, and gently curled hair completed her look.

All of these sarees depict her fashion choices, and anyone planning to dress up for an engagement celebration will find these picks apt for the occasion. No matter the choice of saree, be it the blush pink, the bold red, or the dazzling silver, one thing is for sure, she will be making a classy impression.

Hence, derive style tips from the stunning Sobhita and add a touch of grace to this wedding season with engagement sarees.

