9 wedding guest hairstyles you must try inspired by Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and others to bring your A game

Getting dressed up to go to a friend’s or relative’s wedding as a guest is always a special moment in life. Your hairstyle will also play a significant role in ensuring that you look best on the occasion. So, regardless of whether you want to achieve loose waves or down falls, you will easily find something for every hair type and length. Below are tips on how to choose the best wedding guest hairstyles ideas inspired by 7 Bollywood actresses.

Crown braids

Crown braids, like Alia Bhatt’s, are beautiful and sophisticated wedding guest hairstyles. The style encircles the head, resembling a crown and offers a regal and refined look. For a dramatic look, you can pair crown braids with a ball gown, which will add a regal aesthetic, and they will also work beautifully with sarees and lehengas. Match your hair accessories with dresses, like some simple clips and jeweled pins, which will add some elegance without overpowering her braid.

Bun with gajra

A bun adorned with gajra (A traditional Indian floral accessory) is a classic hairstyle that’s perfect for wedding guests. Decide on the parting style, center or side, based on your preference. A bun with gajra like Deepika Padukone’s complements sarees beautifully, adding an authentic touch to her look. You can also co-ordinate this hairstyle with lehengas and anarkalis. Secure your bun with additional pins and complement it with jewelry such as earrings or maang tikka.

Tousled waves

If you want a relaxed look, tousled waves like Kareena Kapoor are a fantastic choice for wedding guests. The hairstyle features natural waves or beach waves. Whether you are wearing a cocktail dress or an elegant evening gown, they can complement both structured and flowy outfits, making them a versatile choice. They can be achieved with various hair lengths and types. Add hair accessories like pins, baby breaths, headbands, or decorative combs. This hairstyle will best work for a destination or beach wedding.

Top knot braid with ponytail

The top knot braid with a ponytail, like Ananya Panday, is a versatile hairstyle. This look is perfect for wedding guests who want to make a statement while keeping their hair neatly styled. This wedding guest hairstyle is best for off-shoulder dresses, as they will frame your face and highlight your shoulders. Pair it with subtle jewelry and a simple clutch for a balanced look. chose pieces with pearls, crystals or metallic accents to add subtle glamor.

Top knot bun

Top knot bun like Triptii Dimri is one of the easiest wedding guest hairstyles. Gather your hair in a high ponytail, twist the ponytail around to form a bun, secure it with bobby pins and smooth down the flyaways. You can also try a half up hairstyle with this. This hairstyle will work with outfits where the focus is on showcasing the neckline and shoulders. This is ideal for boho-theme weddings where flowy gowns, simple sarees or relaxed lehengas will work. You can adorn it with roses.

A low textured ponytail

If you are looking for a relaxed yet effortless wedding guest hairstyle, a relaxed ponytail is ideal. Like Kriti Sanon, the gentle, wavy texture adds a romantic and feminine touch for weddings. It creates a soft, dreamy look that makes it perfect for a range of such events. The ponytail will frame your face and it will work with different necklines and dress styles. With minimal touch up you can enjoy your wedding without worrying about your hair.

Long flowing curls

Long, flowing curls like those of Shraddha Kapoor can be a stunning choice for a wedding, offering a glam look. This hairstyle is ideal for sweetheart necklines. You can curl your hair and leave them loose or can tie them in a bun. Perfect for sarees or lehengas with heavy work on skirt. It can also add a structured look to bridal suits or sarees. Adorn them with roses or baby flowers to add some soft touch.

Sleek straight hair

For a clean and polished wedding guest hairstyle, sleek straight hair like Kiara Advani is perfect. Use a flat iron to achieve perfectly straight hair, like Kiara Advani. Apply a shine serum or spray for a glossy finish. This look is ideal for sleek sarees where focus is on clean lines and also works well with off shoulder or backless styles. You can add soft, minimal waves at the end to add touch of volume and movement.

A sleek straight ponytail

A sleek straight ponytail, like Janhvi Kapoor, is a clean and polished wedding guest hairstyle. Straighten your hair and gather it into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck. This hairstyle will complement intricate drapes. After creating a straight ponytail, add decorative hair pins, a jeweled tie or single orchids or small clusters to the base of the ponytail for an exotic touch.

Selecting the appropriate wedding guest hairstyles is dependent on the dress you’re wearing, the type of wedding you are attending, and your personality.

Whether the style is an updo, a simple and straight hairstyle, a curly or wavy hairstyle, or a hairstyle with accessories, the main idea must fit and enhance your appearance. And with a perfect hairstyle, you will be fine to enjoy the celebration as planned.

