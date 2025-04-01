Sonakshi Sinha looks ‘festive ready’ in Gargi Tunic set worth Rs 15,999 for Arpita Khan’s Eid party

Sonakshi Sinha, the Dabangg girl, has always raised the bar when it comes to traditional fashion. At Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party, the actress exuded timeless elegance in her traditional outfit, perfectly combining comfort with mesmerizing design. On this festive occasion, she decided to get dressed in a kurta and palazzo, and honestly, it was all she needed for the perfect celebration-ready look.

While attending Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid party with her husband, Sonakshi Sinha opted for a look that was both relaxing and stylish, choosing a kurta and palazzo. She wore a stunning Gargi Tunic set from Gopi Vaid, priced at Rs 15,999. This contemporary piece featured a floral print and delicate embroidery around the neckline. It had long sleeves and a V-neckline, demonstrating that you don’t need to be extravagant to make a statement.

To keep her celebration look relaxed, the Mission Mangal actress paired the stunning kurta with the palazzo, which featured intricate embroidery at the edges. This ivory set was simply mesmerizing and can be worn on special occasions like festivals, social gatherings, and wedding celebrations.

If you’re looking for a traditional outfit to enhance your festive wardrobe, this Gargi tunic set is the perfect addition. Its simple design features delicate mirror work and can be effortlessly styled with your signature charm. For some notes, you can check out Sonakshi’s styling.

Enhancing her look with minimal and striking jewelry, the style icon decided to style her traditional ensemble with round drop earrings, which was all that was needed for a flawless masterpiece. She adorned her forehead with the round bindi settled between her brows, whereas her long strands were left open, parted in the middle.

Her makeup game was on point. The radiant base elevated her beauty, and the kohl-rimmed eyes, eyeshadow, long lashes, blushed cheeks, and nude-shade lipstick finish created a perfect festive-ready look. To complete her look, she covered her feet with ivory juttis.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Eid party look was ethereal. By paying keen attention to detail and carefully tying everything together, the actress created a festive-ready look worth noting.