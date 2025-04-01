Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are nothing less than 'Eid ka Chaand' in ivory anarkali and black sherwani at Arpita Khan's party

The lovey-dovey and our most-favorite Bollywood jodi, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, often serve couple goals with their mesmerizing style statements. On the occasion of Eid, the couple attended Arpita Khan Sharma's party, looking absolutely enchanting in their traditional outfits, perfect for being in the limelight. Let’s take a look at their outfits; trust me, it’s worth it!

Attending Arpita's Eid party, Genelia D'Souza decided to turn heads with her gorgeous traditional attire. For this special occasion, she chose a stunning ivory Anarkali set with loose full sleeves and a V-neckline. The design was simple, with the mirrorwork radiating all shine. Her ensemble was beautifully adorned with mirrorwork around her neckline, sleeves, and front, making it perfect for festive occasions. It can also be worn for a wedding celebration, making style statements in light-shaded outfits.

Going with a monochrome look, the Ved actress decided to pair her anarkali suit with a palazzo. It was ivory in color with intricate detailing at the borders, perfect for a relaxing and stylish look. Completing her ensemble, she carried a sheer and mirror work dupatta over her shoulder with one side falling on her arms.

Riteish Deshmukh’s wife's ensemble was indeed perfect for the night celebration, but that definitely didn’t hold her back from styling it with the statement earrings. She brought the focus on her ears, which were adorned with statement oxidized earrings cascading down to her shoulder and rings in her fingers, perfect for the finishing touch.

To enhance her natural beauty, the fashion icon accentuated her facial features with eyeshadow, blush glow, and nude-shade lipstick. She kept her hair open, flowing down in loose waves, and added edge with traditional platform heels.

Riteish Deshmukh looked like a perfect munda in his black sherwani, meticulously designed out of a shimmery fabric, making him shine all night. It had full sleeves and a front placket, making it just right to wear to an Eid party. Going opposite to Genelia’s light-shade palette, the actor went monochrome in a dark shade, pairing his sherwani with the black dhoti, which is absolutely comfortable and trendy.

He looked well-groomed with his perfectly shaped beard, but the real charmer was his long-length hair that he left open.

We are absolutely in love with this couple's look and just can’t get enough of them.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below!