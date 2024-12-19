Kareena Kapoor’s look in a cutout printed wrap dress and ankle boots is a total Poo-Vibe to keep warm in winter

When Bebo is here, boring outfits take a backseat. The Bollywood Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan recently attended the Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day, turning all the limelight on her. Reason? Of course, her unique and impeccable fashion sense and aura she carries. We doubt anyone can pull off the black and red combination with such confidence and grace as Bebo did. Want to know what is so special about her fit? Keep reading!

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked beautiful in her cutout-printed crêpe de chine wrap dress from Proenza Schouler. Her outfit was definitely unique and challenging to style, but she aced it like no one else. The details of her fit featured a collar, cut-out sleeves, and wrap details in the middle. The abstract red print against the black backdrop elevated her outfit to another level of uniqueness.

What about the hemline? The dress was long enough to keep her appearance elegant, so the fit's hemline fell right between her knees and ankle. The details of her fit don’t end here. It has something more interesting to check out. The back of her wrap dress had cut-out details, adding the extra oomph factor. Isn’t it amazing?

Let’s check out her style. The actress styled her fit in a bit of a cozy way. She wrapped her neck in the black shawl that pulled the whole winter look together. This practical addition was perfect to deal with the chilly atmosphere in a Poo way.

The Singham Again actress accessorized her fit with statement earrings, which equally caught our attention. To avoid overshadowing her outfit, the actress kept things minimal. She also carried a black bag, which was a valuable addition that kept essentials safe in one place.

Also, to complete her look, Kareena Kapoor enhanced her beauty game with perfect blush, kohl-rimmed eyes, and glossy lipstick, proving that the actress gave equal attention to all her features. Her hair was kept open in the middle partition. All set to kick off the event stylishly, the actress opted for G Cube 90mm Leather Ankle Boots from Givenchy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s styling definitely deserves a round of applause, but when asked, we are crushing over her confidence and aura, which can turn every appearance into a style moment.

