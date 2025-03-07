Suhana Khan’s abstract-print dress worth Rs 20k is the perfect fashion inspo for women’s day galpal outing

Suhana Khan is leading the way in inspiring Gen Z fashion trends. Whether it's a chic aesthetic or desi charm, Suhana is often spotted flaunting awe-inspiring outfits. This time, the Khan daughter pulled off a mesmerizing midi dress for a dinner night in Mumbai. She styled this dress ahead of Women’s Day, setting the perfect fashion inspiration for the international celebration.

Suhana Khan was recently spotted on an outing, flaunting a midi dress from Saks Fifth Avenue worth Rs 20K. The dress featured an abstract tie-dye print, or as the brand describes it—an ink-wash dress. The flowy dress highlighted fluid hues of pink, blue, lavender, and brown, perfect for the L’allure féminine vibe. This chic dress is ideal for a groovy date night or a lively brunch with your gal pal.

The sleeveless midi dress featured a crew neck for a polished look. However, the highlight of Suhana’s dress was the draped twist knot, giving a snatched-waist effect.



The fashion diva embraced the gold-girly aesthetic for the night by accessorizing her outfit with golden hoops, a gold band bracelet, and a golden watch. She further elevated her look by carrying a luxurious Dior bag. Her raffia bag in beige was the perfect pick to complement her graceful attire for the day.

For makeup, Suhana opted for a soft, dewy, glowy look with a natural base, blushed-up cheeks, and nude pink lipstick. She let her luscious natural strands flow freely with a center partition, giving her an elegant and polished appearance.

As she often does, Suhana Khan set yet another fashion goal—this time for the Women’s Day season. Her midi dress in mesmerizing utopian hues is perfect for celebrating International Women’s Day. She tapped into the trending gold-girly aesthetic by embracing golden accessories all the way.

With Women’s Day around the corner, Suhana Khan’s dress serves as the perfect fashion inspiration for the occasion. Elevate the look with sleek pumps, and you’re set to walk the streets with graceful allure.