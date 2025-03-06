Suhana Khan drips luxury from head to toe as she puts together outfit worth more than Rs 14 lakh at Nadaaniyan event

Suhana Khan always brings her A-game to slay whenever she steps out of her house for events and parties. Bringing her best look at the Nadaaniyaan premiere last night, she made heads turn in an all-black ensemble. Styling the outfit like a pro, here is how she put it together.

The star kid arrived to support her Archies co-star Khushi Kapoor’s upcoming film. Pulling off a midi dress, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in the ensemble. Going for a classic choice, she opted for a black color palette for her look. The fit and flare dress featured a turtleneck style. The cap-sleeved dress was designed by ALAÏA and cost about Rs. 3.38 lakhs.

The fitted bodice perfectly complemented the pleated hem of the dress. Choosing the right fit, Suhana showed off her well-toned physique. For a final touch of elegance, the dress also featured a wide black belt with a dark toned buckle.

Keeping in tune with the premiere night, she opted for a posh pair of transparent heels. Designed with a fashionable nude base, the stilettos accentuated the outfit perfectly. Made by Gianvito Rossi, the Elle 85 mules cost around Rs. 53k. If you want to dress down with this outfit, consider styling it with a pair of solid sneakers in black or white.

The young starlet decided to keep things minimal and put on a bracelet. Adding a luxe touch, she donned a Rs. 3,82,000 watch from Cartier. With a luxury bag from Hermès worth about Rs. 8 lakhs, she added an extra touch of posh to her appearance.

Flaunting her naturally wavy hair, Khan looked stunning as she smiled for the cameras. Opting for a simple avatar, she chose a hydrated look. With a touch of cheek tint, she accentuated her eyes with heavy mascara. Going all Gen-Z for the final touch, she put on a peachy lip shade and used a brown crayon to outline her lips.

What do you think of Suhana’s classy appearance for the Nadaaniyan premiere? Let us know what you think in the comments below.