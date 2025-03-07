Nita Ambani pairs Patek Philippe diamond-studded watch worth ₹3.72 crore with Manish Malhotra saree for a mesmerizing look

Nita Ambani, known for her strong aura and personality, always leaves everyone speechless with her elegant fashion moments. Her style has the perfect blend of luxury and grace with charm so powerful that it’s bound to make our hearts skip a beat. Talking about the recent event at NMACC, she got draped in the stunning brown-hued saree that perfectly complemented her evergreen beauty, but what got our attention was the watch on her wrists. Keep reading for more details!

Nita Ambani was a vision of modern elegance in a gorgeous brown saree. It was Manish Malhotra’s custom-made with a bit of sparkle achieved with the intricate sequin work at the borders. The successful businesswoman draped the richly colored saree elegantly around her body, with the pleats on her waist and the pallu attached to her blouse. She secured one side of the pallu to the blouse, whereas the other slid down to her arms, which she carried gracefully throughout the event.

She secured her pallu to the blouse, which was heavily covered with thread embroidery and sequin detailings. The sheer full-sleeves with the backless design added a bit of bold glamorous vibe to her saree look.

Nita Ambani’s saree was the show-stopper of her look until her watch became the focus. Yes, it was her watch that created a buzz all over the internet. It was a diamond-studded piece from Patek Philippe that cost Rs 3.72 Crore and screamed anything but basic. It was a luxury that captured everyone’s attention. To add to the accessories, she adorned her ears with floral-design oversized stud earrings.

Her skin had an irresistible glow, proving that her beauty is evergreen and will continue to glow with time. She kept her makeup subtle with a few drops of the right shade concealer and foundation, elevating her eyes with brown-toned eyeshadow, a winged eyeliner stroke, and long dark eyelashes. Moreover, her cheekbones radiated a shine with highlighter, and a hydrating finish was achieved with a nude glossy shade.

Also, for the hair, she decided to tie it into a neat low bun with the front parting on the side.

Luxury watches worn by famous celebrities have been capturing a lot of attention from fans. Nita Ambani is one of the stars who owns one of the luxury watch collections that are enough to turn heads without uttering a word.