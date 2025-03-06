3 gorgeous outfit ideas for International Women’s Day 2025 brunch: Take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

If you need outfit inspiration, Bollywood divas will never disappoint. Always keeping up with the latest trends, they never fail to deliver standout looks. If you have brunch plans for International Women’s Day 2025, here are three stunning outfit ideas inspired by Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Anushka Sharma.

3 International Women’s Day 2025 brunch outfit ideas

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Whether it’s laid-back casuals or elegant ensembles, Kareena Kapoor is a total fashion pro. Exuding confidence, she recently flaunted a chic white dress for a shoot. The half-sleeved midi dress featured a deep V-neck with a blazer-style fit. With a stylish twist detail on the skirt, the dress also had a side slit for added flair.

Adding the perfect pop of color to her all-white ensemble, she styled the look with green and brown-toned stilettos. Her sleek bun complemented a pair of gold-toned earrings. Keeping her makeup minimal, she applied mascara and completed the look with a nude pink lip shade. This dress is perfect for a brunch outing, and you can easily dress it up or down.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt never disappoints with her effortless fashion choices. For one of her shoots, she styled a relaxed-fit dress, showcasing a playful take on retro fashion. Bringing back the iconic polka dot print, she opted for a bold red and black color palette. The dress featured a V-neckline and butterfly sleeves, adding a modern touch.

With a tie detail at the waist, the skirt was layered with subtle pleats at the hem. Keeping her accessories minimal, Alia paired the outfit with gold-toned earrings and a few rings. Letting her wavy locks flow naturally, she embraced a soft, nude makeup base. A hint of blush, mascara, and a pink lip shade tied the entire look together.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma truly knows how to ace casual fashion, and she’s definitely on our style radar. Showcasing the perfect vacation look, she rocked a chic co-ord set. Posing effortlessly on a park bench, she embraced a beige color palette with an intricate eyelet pattern. The puffed-sleeve top featured a delicate tie-lace closure, adding a feminine touch.

The matching shorts, which sat just above her knees, mirrored the same pattern and hue as the top. Keeping accessories minimal, she opted for gold hoop earrings and a wristwatch. With sunglasses adding a cool edge, she kept her hair untied for a relaxed vibe. Her makeup was fresh and simple, featuring a soft blush and a peachy lip shade as the finishing touch.

Would you style these outfits for International Women’s Day 2025? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!