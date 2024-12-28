Tamannaah Bhatia serves edgy vibes in black corset top, but her Rs 58,915 denim cargo pants steal the show

Tamannaah Bhatia has yet again worked wonders with her fashion. She made waves at Manish Malhotra's house party with no less than a stunner. Known for her impeccable taste and elegance, Tamannaah exuded a perfect balance of charm and style, making her the center of attention at the intimate gathering.

For this standout ensemble, Tamannaah made a unique choice with a striking corset top from Adidas. The top featured a crisp plunging neckline, offering an edgy yet feminine appearance. It had thin shoulder straps and white piping at the edges, creating a clean, structured aesthetic that enhanced the corset’s form-fitting silhouette. The structured fit of the top highlighted Tamannaah's frame, giving a sleek, contoured look that exuded endless confidence.

Tamannaah paired her corset top with something more relaxed—denim cargo pants from Acne Studios. The pants provided a perfect contrast to the sharpness of the corset, with their multiple pockets adding a utilitarian touch to the overall look. The roomy, loose fit and comfortable style of the denim cargo pants created a harmonious balance between structure and comfort. Her denim cargo pants are priced at Rs 58,915.

For accessories, Tamannaah chose a silver choker that accentuated the sharpness of the top while adding an air of elegance. She completed the look with silver pointed-toe heels, which brought a sophisticated and polished finish to the ensemble. By taking a minimalistic approach to accessories, she allowed the bold elements of her cargo pants outfit to shine effortlessly.

Tamannaah’s hair was styled in soft, natural waves, flowing freely for an effortlessly chic yet relaxed look that kept the overall vibe fresh and youthful.

Her makeup was equally stunning, focusing on a healthy and radiant complexion. Tamannaah kept her brows light and defined, perfectly framing her beautiful, fluttery lashes enhanced with mascara to draw attention to her eyes. A gentle blush highlighted her nose bridge and cheeks, adding an all-day glow to her face.

Tamannaah Bhatia's skin appeared effortlessly dewy and fresh, with a luminous finish that perfectly complemented her stunning outfit. To tie the look together, she opted for luscious nude lips that were soft yet glamorous.

With this ensemble, Tamannaah Bhatia set a perfect example of blending sporty elements with chicness, all with an elite touch. The Adidas corset top and Acne Studios bottoms paired seamlessly, showcasing her knack for mixing contrasting styles into a fashion-forward outfit.

Tamannaah proved that with just a few carefully chosen accessories, natural hair, and well-applied makeup, style magic can be achieved. This look serves as inspiration for anyone aiming to master the comfortable-chic combo with effortless cool.

