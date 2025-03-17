Tamannaah Bhatia's bewitching party look in Rs 46,900 black body dress and striped blazer is boss babe energy FTW

The South star, who is also making waves in Bollywood, Tamannaah Bhatia, shares a close bond with Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani. For Rasha's birthday bash, the actress looked effortlessly chic in a black midi dress.

Last night (March 16) was all about celebrations, but Tamannaah ensured all eyes were on her, serving looks that were both formal and party-ready.

Without overshadowing the birthday girl, Tamannaah Bhatia grabbed attention in a black corset-style midi dress with a formal twist. The dress, from the Skims X Dolce & Gabbana collection, is priced at Rs 46,900. With its fitted design, it hugged her upper body like a glove, accentuating her figure. The deep neckline and sleeveless design added a bold yet classy touch, making her look both elegant and striking.

Adding a formal touch, the Aaj Ki Raat fame paired her bodycon dress with a black-and-white striped blazer. Instead of slipping her arms into the sleeves, she casually draped it over her shoulders, giving the look a chic party twist.

Tamannaah elevated her ensemble with a crystal satin pouch that added just the right amount of shine to her night-out glam. The bag, featuring convenient hand straps and a trendy triangular design, perfectly complemented her look. She further accentuated her neckline with a delicate choker, adding a hint of sophistication.

Advertisement

Her makeup was just as flawless as her outfit. A radiant concealer and foundation base enhanced her facial features, while a soft neutral blush highlighted her cheekbones. A subtle eyeshadow gave her eyes an alluring touch, and a nude lipstick completed the look with effortless perfection.

She left her short tresses open with a middle part, adding a touch of understated elegance. This sleek yet effortless style perfectly complemented her black midi dress and minimal accessories.

To complete the look, she slipped into Hot Chick slingback pumps from Christian Louboutin, adding the perfect dose of high-fashion drama.

With this stunning ensemble, Tamannaah Bhatia reaffirmed her status as a fashionista. From head to toe, every element—outfit, accessories, makeup, and footwear—was meticulously styled. Take notes.