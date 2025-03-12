Raveena Tandon and Rasha flaunt luxury arm candies as they style designer bags worth whopping Rs 17 lakhs
Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani are turning into a stylish mom-daughter duo with their fashion picks. Slaying in posh bags from Delvaux, both chose laidback looks for their airport appearance.
Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani are turning into the ultimate fashion duo with their every appearance together. Amidst their airport fashion being the talk of the town, the Maa-Beti duo seems to have found their favorites in Delvaux. Snapped carrying the luxury bags from the label, both showed up in laidback fits at the airport. Let’s take a closer look at their style.
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon flaunted a budget ensemble from label Puja Aggarwal. Her matching co-ord set featuring floral design came with a price tag of Rs. 9,499. The actor flaunted a blue round-neck blazer over a solid black top.
She matched the full-sleeved blazer with a pair of matching pants. The straight-fit pants mirrored the same detailing as her jacket. The Aranyak actor opted for black loafers to complete her look.
Adding a touch of luxury to her pocket-friendly fit, the star chose a luxe Delvaux bag in beige, which came with a hefty price tag of Rs 8,06,761. Putting her back in a bun, she flaunted a dark lip shade and accessorized with hoops and some rings.
Rasha Thadani
Rasha Thadani matched mama’s style in a laidback outfit. She styled a solid black top with a longline trench coat. The round neck top perfectly complemented the olive green color of the overall.
Pulling off a matching set as well, the Azaad actor fashioned a pair of black leather pants. Featuring a straight-fit style, the bottoms went well with the rest of her fit. Pulling off a Gen-Z move, Rasha flaunted solid white sneakers with this look.
Following Raveena’s footsteps, she also decided to go for a bag from the same label. With a whopping price tag of Rs 902,680, the black bag matched the monotone palette of her style. Flaunting her wavy locks, she opted for a simple look with some pink lip shade.
What do you think of the duo’s latest airport look? Tell us in the comments below.
Mira Kapoor brings SOLID MASTI vibes to wedding in Rs 31,500 white gown and black embroidered jacket