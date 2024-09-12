Triptii Dimri’s floral saree and scarf at trailer launch of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is equal parts vintage glam and modern sass

Modern fashionistas can step aside as Triptii Dimri is here to make us all nostalgic. The trailer launch of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video turned into a retro extravaganza, thanks to Triptii Dimri’s retro look in floral saree. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit that might take to the vintage world.

Channeling the vintage vibes, Triptii slipped into a stunning aqua green saree with vibrant orange floral prints. It was a kind of saree that made you feel like you’ve been transported to a classic Bollywood film set- ethereal and bold. The orange and green hues played off each other beautifully, creating a visual treat that was equal parts eye-catching and elegant.

But, oh! the saree is just a part of it all! A strappy green and orange blouse was worn by Triptii to make all of it more modernized than ever before. The blouse was orange-green in color harmonizing with saree so well and adding something new to the overall appearance. The blouse also brought some fun elements into the mix while still nodding at the retro vibes.

As if the floral saree and blouse weren’t enough to make a statement, Triptii tied the whole look together with a chic scarf around her neck. The scarf which had the same flower prints as her saree in it added an extra layer of drama. This is what we may call number one the retro accessory it is impossible not to admire her for being so daring. It made the outfit appear more stylish and brought back memories from old films that made us weak at the knees.

And let’s not forget about the accessories, Triptii rocked a pair of retro oversized tinted square sunglasses that enhanced her retro look even more. Paired with the delicate pearl earrings and red bangles, she nailed the vintage vibe with ease. It’s like she channeled the iconic divas of the 70s but with her own contemporary twist.

Triptii chose to keep her makeup look as simple yet striking as possible. She wore nude lips that were able to tone down the strong colors of her saree while blushed cheeks complimented them nicely with healthy glow.

Her lashes coated in mascara were just enough to bring drama to her eyes without being too much or excessive. To crown it all was a half-tied hairstyle where some delicate strands framed her face giving it that girly and flirty look.

Triptii’s retro floral saree and chic accessories gave us serious vintage vibes and we are here for it! With oversized sunglasses, pearls and that floral scarf, she transported us to the old glamorous Bollywood days.

