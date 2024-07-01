Alia Bhatt vs Deepika Padukone fashion face-off: Who managed to pull off polka dot printed dress better?

Leave behind action drama movies and engaging storylines for some adrenaline rush, Bollywood’s fashion moments can do it all for you, and how? Every time the two actresses opt for similar outfits or even resembling patterns, it is a fashion showdown mixed with high-octane drama you would not want to miss.

One such fashion face-off moment was created when the two leading actresses of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt, opted for striking similar polka dot printed dresses. While we loved both of their outfits, the question arises – who among the two divas managed to pull off the pretty print with more elegance? To find a definite answer, let’s just dive right into the details of Alia and Deepika’s overall looks.

Deepika Padukone truly aced vintage charm in a voluminous polka dot dress

When Deepika Padukone stepped out wearing a black and white polka dots dress, fans went on a nostalgia trip. This can be attributed to the retro-style detailing of her pretty OOTD that she wore for Chhapaak’s promotions. Her printed Paul & Joe maxi dress came with flouncy off-shoulder sleeves, giving her a chic appearance. Further, the cinched waist, ankle-length hemline, and fit and flare silhouette exuded pretty girl vibes. The monochrome palette of her outfit combined with her voluminous fit proved that there is no other way the print can be pulled off.

Even with her styling, the Jawaan actress did not disappoint us and left us swooning over her. Her understated makeup look comprising full brows and a nude lip did not steal the limelight from her outfit. This attention to detail while focusing on the glam factor showcases Deepika’s fashion finesse. She accessorized the outfit with black strappy heels, gold hoop earrings, and a black hairband. A low-ponytail with her hair styled in a wavy pattern blended well with the vintage charm of the outfit. Before Deepika wore it for her film’s promotions, none of us were aware that polka dots could be worn to the office or the party right after as well.

Alia Bhatt advocates for minimal looks in a pretty fit and flare polka dot dress

Now, let’s decode Alia Bhatt’s monochrome polka dot dress look. When the Jigra actress wore the maxi dress adorned with the pretty pattern all over, it was nothing short of breath-taking. She looked flawless in her cute outfit that featured a ruffled neckline and short sleeves, making a case for simplicity and minimalism. The fitted bodice highlighting her curve was attached to an A-line skirt, forming a fit and flare silhouette. The mid-length hem adds to the overall sophistication of her look. The off-white ensemble also had a pop of color with light pink polka dots printed on the same.

The Highway actor kept her look simple, advocating for a minimal approach. Ditching all her accessories, she let her outfit do the talking. What made our hearts skip a beat was her radiant smile which surely brightened our day. Even with her makeup, the Brahmastra actress did not go too far and opted for subtle, warm-toned hues including a nude lip shade, a hint of blush, and a wash of light brown eyeshadow. Alia sealed her look with a pair of nude strappy heels and a high ponytail for an endearing fashion moment.

Final Verdict

So, who, according to you, truly aced the polka dot charm and won this fashion round? Was it Deepika Padukone’s retro twist to her maxi dress or the simplicity in Alia Bhatt’s choice of styling and accessories?

Well, we believe that both actresses managed to bring their unique perspectives to their styling A-game, serving us the peak fashion moments. Both the divas exuded confidence and carried off their ensemble with pure sass. Therefore, it’s hard for us to come to a decision.

Now, we want you to choose your favorite ones and let us know who won this fashion face-off according to you.

