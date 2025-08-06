Prabhas' Spirit track list: Film to include 6 songs and a dedicated theme for the actor?

Spirit, starring Prabhas, is expected to begin shooting this year, with Sandeep Reddy Vanga helming the project. While it was earlier reported that the musical tracks had completed their work, it now seems that the film will have 6 songs in total.

Will Prabhas' starrer Spirit have 6 songs in total?

According to a report by the X (formerly Twitter) handle Rangasthalam, Spirit will have a total of 6 songs. One will be a theme track for Prabhas, and another a special track likely to emphasize a flashback portion.

Advertisement

Moreover, the other two songs will be romantic numbers set between a doctor and a cop. While it has been confirmed that Prabhas will be playing a police officer in the flick, Triptii Dimri, the female co-star, will likely be playing a doctor.

However, as of now, this is just a report with makers yet to make things official.

About Spirit

Spirit is an upcoming action drama featuring the Rebel Star as an angry young cop. The film is expected to portray the officer’s journey in ousting a mafia ring, controlling the underworld.

Initially, it was reported that Deepika Padukone would be helming the female lead; however, owing to the failure of final negotiations, she had to back out. This paved the way for Animal fame Triptii Dimri to take up the role, marking her debut in South Indian cinema.

While the SRV directorial was expected to go on floors from September 2025, there are speculations that it might get postponed yet again. As per a report by Gulte, Prabhas still has pending works in his upcoming releases, The Raja Saab and the tentatively titled PrabhasHanu.

Advertisement

As Vanga is known to have actors do a single film while working with him, it seems unlikely that Spirit will begin production in September.

Prabhas’ next release

Prabhas will next be appearing in the lead role for the horror comedy romantic film The Raja Saab. The Maruthi directorial features the tale of a carefree young man who is planning to make a fortune by flipping an ancestral mansion. However, things go south when he encounters a spirit that resides within those doors.

While it is announced to release in December 2025, the film’s producer highlighted that there are chances for it to be postponed to Sankranthi 2026.

ALSO READ: Prabhas’ The Raja Saab to postpone release to Sankranthi 2026? Producer reveals sequel details