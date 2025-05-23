Trisha Krishnan stuns in polka dot saree with matching sleeveless blouse for Thug Life promotions

Trisha Krishnan’s work front has kept her fans hooked with excitement. After already delivering two big hits with Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, the diva is set to score a third success with Thug Life.

Recently, the starlet attended a pre-release event for the film and shared pictures of her OOTD on Instagram. The diva styled herself in six yards of grace, opting for a teal-shaded saree.



The color palette of the saree, along with its breezy fabric, made it a perfect choice for summer fashion. The outfit also carried a classic ’90s charm, with a touch of confetti bling in red—thanks to the bold polka dots scattered across it.

Trisha paired it with a matching blouse featuring strappy sleeves. Keeping her look simple yet elegant, she opted for light makeup and accessorised with a sleek pendant, earrings, and a small bindi.

Trisha’s look is not only the perfect summer-friendly choice but also quite affordable. Her saree, from the label Ekaya Banaras, is priced at Rs 25,000.

Coming back to her film Thug Life, it is directed by Mani Ratnam and slated for release on June 5, 2025. Alongside Trisha, the film stars Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, and others in key roles.

Recently, Trisha faced criticism after the trailer of Thug Life showed her romancing Kamal Haasan on-screen, with netizens expressing disappointment over the 30-year age gap between the actors.

However, during a statement at the film’s pre-release event, Trisha addressed the backlash. She remarked that from the very beginning of the project, she was aware such comments would surface and felt it was inevitable.

Nonetheless, she added that working with Kamal Haasan in a Mani Ratnam film felt like magic to her.

In her words, “I think that’s something I knew when they announced the film and I had not even signed it. So that’s when I knew, wow, this is magic. And I was not even part of the film at that point in time."

