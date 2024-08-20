Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor stepped out in effortlessly stylish black-and-white looks last evening. They always serve sister goals with a side of fashion finesse with their exceptional outfit choices, and their latest looks were no different. The Kapoor sisters showed us how to turn heads with their effortlessly chic and fashionable looks.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s just zoom in and have a detailed glance at the effortlessly cool looks served by Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, on Monday.

The Roohi actress has always been able to channel her inner fashionista in every look. This was true for her latest look, as well. The black-and-white look featured a white American Eagle graphic T-shirt with a sophisticated and high neckline. This oversized t-shirt was tied up into a knot at the edge, creating a crop top look with a ruched texture that elevated the outfit’s hotness.

The Dhadak actress further paired the classic white tee with contrasting black wide-legged denim jeans. These comfortable and chic floor-length pants with pockets on both sides looked great with the T-shirt. They perfectly matched the top’s vibe and silhouette. In fact, the high-waisted jeans also gave a rather Gen-Z touch to the diva’s look. Janhvi Kapoor also added white sneakers to complete and elevate the comfortably cool ensemble.

Further, Janhvi also kept the accessories limited to go with the minimalistic and effortless vibe of the look. She went with gold hoops, black glasses, and matching rings. She also left her dark tresses open and styled them into well-set waves with a middle parting. Even her radiant makeup look was just awesome. With a touch of pink eyeshadow, blush, mascara, and matte pink lipstick, she added sass to her cool ensemble.

On the other hand, even the Archies actress turned heads in a classic black-and-white look that totally matched Janhvi’s effortlessly cool aesthetic. Her super cool Gen-Z-approved outfit featured a pale white full-sleeved sweatshirt with an engraved design on the same. The oversized and baggy silhouette of the sweatshirt also made the outfit look all the more comfortable while giving it a rather androgynous appeal, as well—We love that.

The soft and comfortable top also had a high neckline for that desired touch of sophistication and drama. It was further paired with contrasting high-waisted and ankle-length black cargo pants with classic pockets on both sides. The denim jeans had a wide-legged style that perfectly matched her sweatshirt and helped the diva rock the effortlessly sassy Gen-Z vibe. She also added matching white sneakers to complete the whole monochromatic look.

Talking about her accessories, Khushi Kapoor also took the minimalistic route with dainty yet pretty stud earrings to add some sparkle to the whole look. But that’s not all; She sported a sassy bag for a luxurious twist. Khushi’s hair was tied up into a high bun with a sleek base and a middle parting. Even her natural makeup look with a touch of volumizing mascara, subtle blush, and some lip tint was totally on point.

With these Gen-Z monochromatic looks, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor proved that even casual outfits can look awesome, when you style them well, and we are totally taking notes, right here.

So, what did you think of the Kapoor sisters’ effortlessly stylish looks? Which one is your favorite? Please leave a comment below to share thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

