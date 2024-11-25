Year Ender 2024: Janhvi Kapoor’s best fashion moments that had us saying WOW all year long

Now that the year has come to a close, let’s have a fashionable walk down memory lane with none other than Janhvi Kapoor, the ultimate style chameleon of Bollywood. From jaw-dropping red carpet gowns to stunning ethnic ensembles, Janhvi's wardrobe was nothing short of dreamy this year. Let us look at some of the best sartorial moments that made us gasp, swoon, and hit save for inspiration. Let us take a closer look at it.

Monochrome Balmain dress

Janhvi Kapoor sparkled at the Ulajh trailer launch event in a breathtaking black-and-white Balmain gown. The strapless blazer-inspired dress had notch lapel collars, faux buttons, mock pockets, and a thigh-high slit. Keeping the monochromatic palette intact, she opted for black-and-white pumps.

As for jewelry, she flaunted a chunky gold bracelet, a ring, and sleek sunglasses, styled her hair with loose waves parted to the side, and opted for shimmery eyeshadow, a nude pout, rosy cheeks, all contributing to the equal part edgy elegance. Retro and modern at the same time, and thus took the red carpet as royalty.

Peacock lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor looked beautiful in a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga inspired by the peacocks from Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet. A sheer ombre-toned blouse and subtle brown accents completed the regal blue-green sequin lehenga, which was accented by a mermaid-cut skirt with peacock feather motifs to make it earthy and charming. Janhvi's silver ear cuffs of silver with emerald, green accents and a very light diamond necklace uplifted her glamor, while the luminous make-up's winged eye with glossy lips kept it subdued and sophisticated.

Burgundy sheer gown

Janhvi Kapoor picked a Rasario dress from Resort 2024 collection and it was quite a stunner on Janhvi Kapoor. The burgundy gown featured an off-shoulder neckline with a lace corset that beautifully enhanced her curves. Its satin skirt with a delicate train hugged her body and flowed to perfection. The intricate lacework and sheer detail of the strapless ensemble completed with the bottom deep red added bold sophistication to the entire piece.

She finished the gorgeous look with natural waves, bold red lips, rosy cheeks, and shimmery lids highlighted with winged eyeliner and voluminous lashes. The result? Pure glam-beauty sophistication at its finest.

Red & green saree

Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in a hand-embroidered sindoori red saree and a green backless blouse from Torani. Priced at ₹1,15,500, the Saroja Ramani Saree boasts elaborate dori embroidery, dabka work, and sequin adornments, while the Mayuri Ramani Blouse is sold for ₹46,500, antique dabka and zari winding with a lovely deep neck and backless design. She completed her look with a touch of gold and polki jewelry in the form of a choker, earrings, and rings. Her soft glam-inspired makeup sported pink eye shadow, winged eyeliner to define her eyes, and pink lips that add a lovely finishing touch to this elegant blending of tradition and modernity.

Strapless wavy co-ord set

Once again, Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her sartorial skills in yet another splendid Rimzim Dadu creation that fused subtlety with glamour. This soft yet striking ensemble was defined by its signature wavy detailing and was adorned in shining silver accents so as to mirror her chic style perfectly. Janhvi paired the strapless bralette with a body-hugging long skirt, eliciting the bold yet glamorous fashion sense of hers.

Those, including her pulled-back tresses, soft smokey eyes, and matte lips, wrapped the entire ensemble up, proving that she could mix elegance with a bit of edge and always turn heads. All these elements cemented her position as the true fashion icon with this one at the event.

Concept saree

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani saree, encapsulating both tradition and modernity. The white saree was adorned with wonderful beadwork with a lovely, draped pallu trailing down her back, while the high-waisted mermaid skirt added structure to the outfit. She wore a matching halter-neck blouse with a very deep neckline which brought to her the perfect balance of traditional grace and modern sensuality. The accessorizing of a multi-tiered bead necklace, bangles, and some statement rings completed the glamour, while nude-glam makeup and soft wavy hair combined the ethereal look. The Mr. & Mrs.Mahi actress proved herself a fashionista yet again.

Multi-coloured saree

This Diwali, Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in a beautiful Torani saree, one that strikingly complemented tradition with the pizzazz of contemporary craftsmanship. Its combination of blue and pink tones was draped in such a way that it was the gradient purple undertone that added a unique whip to an otherwise conventional attire. This was synergized with a pink embellished blouse in a perfect nocturne for double-toned drama. Janhvi opted for diamond and gold kadas with traditional drop earrings; they were classy and sophisticated but didn't overshadow the drape. And she truly shone as the brightest star of the festivities.

Janhvi Kapoor is leaving behind looks that will be remembered in the hearts and Pinterest boards too. Here's another year of fabulousness brought to you by Janhvi! Cheers to 2025 - and bring it all on, we're ready!

What’s your favorite Janhvi Kapoor look of the year? Tell us in the comments – and don’t forget to steal some inspo for your own wardrobe!

