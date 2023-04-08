Do the Drape Right: How to Wear a Dupatta in 10 Different Ways

Dupattas are the one thing that can make or break any desi outfit! If you know how to wear a dupatta right, you've got every traditional outfit covered, because it is the one key item needed to instantly elevate your outfit. From stunning net designs to classic and traditional bandhani prints, these beautiful items of clothing come in every shape, size, and color allowing you to find a perfect match for all your Indian wear fits. However, if you still need some inspiration on the different ways to wear dupattas, we have got you covered! Here's a list of all the dupattas you can pick from in the form of a style guide to inspire you!

What is a Dupatta?

A dupatta is a long, rectangular piece of cloth, similar to a scarf, and has been a part of a number of traditions and cultures over time. An integral part of traditional clothing and is commonly paired with outfits such as salwar kameez, churidar, or lehenga. Dupattas can be of a wide range of fabrics like cotton, georgette, crepe, and chiffon. Intricate embroidery, beads, sequins, and other embellishments used on dupattas can give that extra sophisticated and refined look. Scroll down to learn more about the very many dupatta types.

Types of Dupattas

Dupattas come in a plethora of styles, shapes, and shades. From traditional Punjabi phulkari dupattas and classic Banarasi silk ones to authentic bandhani and bohemian ikat ones, the choices to pick from are endless. Chanderi dupattas come in intricate designs, including printed patterns, embellishments and embroidery, zari borders, tie and dye patterns, and more. For a modern approach, you can opt for a georgette, net, or chiffon dupatta that is subtle yet elegant in many ways.

How to Wear a Dupatta in 11 Different Styles

1. Pleated Around Your Neck

Scrunching around the neck is one of the most classic styles of wearing a dupatta. If your dupatta's material is light and airy, and your outfit doesn't have a necklace, this is the ideal style to opt for. Ensure that you don't try this with a material that is thick such as silk, as it will look extremely bulky and untidy. Instead, opt for it with materials such as georgette and chiffon.

2. Free-falling Around Your Neck

Another way of styling the dupatta around the neck is by allowing it to freefall in the front of your outfit. The best way to style a dupatta using this technique is to opt for one with a mesh or net design to avoid it from completely covering your blouse and overpowering your outfit.

This technique looks extremely pretty and simplistic while also drawing attention to your dupatta, ensuring you have the best of both worlds.

3. Pleated it on One Side

The alternative to draping a dupatta around your neck is to stack it on one side. You can pleat it neatly and stack it on one side in a simple yet elegant way. So for those wondering how to wear a dupatta with salwar kameez or with a lehenga without it constantly coming in the way, the answer is to securely pin it to one side.

Advertisement

4. Free Falling on One Side

If you're fond of the look that the dupatta drape on one side provides, but you also enjoy a more free-flowing and easy breezy look, you can opt for styling the dupatta on either shoulder, but skip pinning it down. Instead, let it fall naturally in a simple and subtle way.

This look is great for when your dupatta is made of a free-flowing material that has a natural fall. Moreover, if it has detailing along the border, it's always better to keep it loose and flaunt the work on it.

5. Draped Around Your Elbows

So if you want to know how to wear a lehenga dupatta without it getting in the way, the simple answer is around your elbows!

The way of wearing a dupatta is classy and elegant. It's perfect for lehengas and shararas. It's a great technique to drape heavier lenghas that usually can tire out your shoulders or be a hassle while moving around and dancing. Moreover, this drape looks more elegant, sophisticated, and stylish, making it excellent for snazzy events!

Advertisement

6. As a Cape

A modern version of styling the classic dupatta is to simply drape it as a cape or jacket.

For those who don't know how to style a dupatta as a jacket, worry not as the process is fairly simple. Begin by folding your dupatta in half lengthwise, and pinning opposite ends using a safety pin. Pin the remaining, hanging low fabric on either shoulder to secure everything into place.

7. Wrapped Around

A very simple and rustic technique of draping the dupatta, this method gives a simple, earthy, and vintage sort of look to your outfit. It goes especially well with sarees and dhoti outfits that are traditional in their design, and regal in their silhouettes. An approach that is more vintage in its ways, this is great for when the vibe you're opting for is more sophisticated and put together.

Advertisement

8. Tucked into Lehenga Waist

For all the Gujaratis out there who often wonder how to wear a chaniya choli dupatta for garba, this is the way to do it! Tuck your dupatta into the waist of your lehenga. Whether it's a night out of playing dandiya or just a Navratri function, this method will keep the dupatta out of the way and ensure you have a fuss-free experience!

9. With a Waistband

A waistband is a stunning accessory that if styled right can transform an outfit. Waistbands come in some beautiful designs with studded embellishments and embroidery to compliment your outfit. Moreover, they also manage to keep your dupatta secured safely.

10. Like a Saree

Sarees are another traditional outfit that you can't go wrong with! And if you're worried about your ordinary sharara set or lehenga looking a little too simple, you can elevate it by styling it into a saree drape. Draping it like a saree gives it an illusion of a stylish combination, and makes it look more dressy than just a simple sharara. Especially if you have bottoms and the dupatta from the same materials, it's the perfect time to try out this trend and experiment with something unique!

11. Asymmetrical Drape (One side around the elbow and one side around the shoulder)

Those who cannot pick between the shoulder drape and the elbow drape can always opt for this asymmetrical drape, as it is a perfect combination that gives you the best balance between both alternatives!

Drape the dupatta over your shoulder on one end, but let it loose over the other! This style gives you the perfect balance between an elegant and classy look and an easy breezy drape!

Conclusion

Now that you know how to wear it effortlessly and are familiar with the dos and don'ts of how to wear a dupatta, there's nothing that can come in the way of your perfect desi outfit! Oh, and always remember to experiment with different shades and silhouettes and add your touch to the final look to bring out your personality better. With the right dupatta and a stunning outfit, your traditional look is sure to make some heads turn!

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani's wedding lehenga inspired by Sidharth Malhotra and her love for Rome, REVEALS Manish Malhotra