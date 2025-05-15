All about Genelia D’Souza’s vegan lifestyle to get toned body

Genelia D’Souza switched from being a vegetarian to a vegan in 2017. From eliminating dairy-based food from her diet to completely adopting plant-based meals, Genelia’s approach to food transformed her in more ways than one. In a conversation with Dr Priti, a certified physician and social media influencer, Genelia revealed why mindful eating is necessary. She further added that a vegan diet might not necessarily be bland, and the taste depends on how you cook your food.

From how to embrace plant-based diets to its benefits, here’s a complete Genelia-inspired guide on a vegan lifestyle:

What is veganism?

Veganism is a practice that involves excluding any sort of exploitation of animals, including for food. A vegan person relies on plant-based diets and avoids meat or food that is derived from animals.

The concept of Veganism as a whole expands beyond dietary restrictions; it includes saying no to anything that derives from animal cruelty, including purchasing leather, visiting zoos, encouraging animal petting farms, etc.

Some people might just adopt veganism to improve their diet and health. They are called dietary vegans, who opt for a plant-based diet but continue to use animal products in clothing and cosmetics.

Who should try a vegan lifestyle?

From aiding weight loss to combating certain diseases, a vegan lifestyle has several health benefits. Here’s who should try veganism:

If you’re a vegetarian: Although non-vegetarians can also turn vegan, it is easier for vegetarians to switch to a vegan lifestyle. This is because a bigger part of a vegan diet plan includes eliminating meat, so for vegetarians, what is left to eliminate is just dairy products. If you’re lactose intolerant: It only makes sense for lactose-intolerant people to adopt a vegan lifestyle. A plant-based diet will not only help in avoiding digestive issues but also act as a great alternative to dairy products. For example, almond milk is an excellent alternative to dairy milk. For a cleaner diet: Plant-based foods are rich in fibre and antioxidants; thus, such a meal helps keep your diet clean and healthy. If you’re ready to plan: An Expert-guided dietary plan is crucial while adopting a vegan lifestyle since such a diet can lead to a lack of specific nutrients. Thus, you need to be ready to plan your vegan meals regularly for a balanced and nutrient-rich vegan diet.

While Genelia D'Souza was confronted with an argument that a plant-based diet doesn’t contain enough protein, the actress busted the myth by answering, “I lifted 100 kg on a plant-based diet, so it's an absolute myth. Even a banana has 1 gram of protein.”

Genelia D’Souza’s vegan lifestyle mantra

Veganism, though a transformative practice, can have a counterproductive effect if not appropriately planned. So, it is important to follow certain rules. Here’s Genelia’s mantra on a vegan lifestyle:

Monthly meal plan: As mentioned earlier, a plant-based meal, if not planned properly, might lead to nutrient deficiency. So, before going for it, discuss with an expert and design a nutrient-rich monthly meal plan. Genelia has a set menu for the month that helps her with mindful eating. Homemade Indian dishes: According to Deshmukh, the Indian diet is the most balanced. She added that there’s a lot of cooking involved, and the food can be made to taste better with various Indian spices; thus, vegan diets don’t turn boring. Furthermore, the variety of food sources in India can create a balanced diet without relying on meat or dairy. Tofu over paneer: Genelia believes that tofu can taste as good as paneer if one knows how to cook it in a certain way. So, instead of palak paneer, she goes for tofu paneer with no regrets. Mindful, balanced eating: The actress emphasizes eating mindfully. This means keeping over- or under-eating out of the equation and relying on a balanced diet.

What going vegan did for Genelia D’Souza?

Mrs. Deshmukh endorses the vegan lifestyle for all good reasons. From achieving a healthy body to feeling mentally better, here’s what veganism did for her:

Improved muscle tone: Genelia’s whole diet with protein-rich food such as tofu, chickpeas, bananas, quinoa, and lentils, combined with workouts and exercises, helped her achieve a toned body. Better digestion: A plant-based diet is rich in fibre, which helps in better digestion. Vegetables, fruits, and legumes like everyday Indian dal promote bowel movement and better digestion. Higher energy: According to studies, Vegan people experience higher energy levels than others. This can be because a plant-based diet helps balance sugar levels, leading to better health and higher functionality. Clearer skin: As they say, good food, good skin. A plant-based meal is rich in nutrients and antioxidants. Thus, they combat inflammation, giving healthier and clearer skin.

