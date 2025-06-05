Alia Bhatt sets bridesmaid goals in 3 show-stopping looks by Rahul Mishra, Arpita Mehta and Shantnu Nikhil
Alia Bhatt recently grabbed all eyeballs and taught everyone how to slay at your friends wedding and be a rocking bridesmaid. Girls, take notes and slay like a queen at the next wedding.
Attending a wedding this summer and confused about what to wear? Worry not, as Alia Bhatt is here to give you brilliant ideas. A couple of weeks back, the actress grabbed all the eyeballs with her super chic fashion statements at her BFF's Spain wedding and slayed like a true diva.
A funky yet traditionally induced Arpita Mehta couture
Keeping the mood colorful, Alia stunned in a custom-made Arpita Mehta attire. She wore a multi-colored, multi-panel bandhani skirt which she paired with a vintage mirrored crop choli with spaghetti straps.
The choli had delicate embroidery work all over, and the kodi shells, mirror tassels stood out in her outfit. What added that modern touch to this traditionally induced outfit was the potli bag and the purple-colored matching bandhani headscarf.
Proving she is a boss-lady with Shantnu Nikhil’s couture
Alia looked nothing less than a vision in white, wearing the perfect bridesmaid attire. She looked gorgeous in a Shantnu Nikhil couture creation, which was inspired by traditional menswear sherwani. The outfit had stylish pearl details and a white bralette that made quite a statement at the event.
To give a bossy touch to her attire, the actress paired an oversized blazer designed with hand-embroidery, delicate dori work, and freshwater pearls, with flora and fauna motifs.
Cast the magic spell in a dreamy black Rahul Mishra gown
The Raazi actress dazzled in a breathtakingly gorgeous asymmetrical gown featuring a corseted bodice. The structured waist and intricately hand-embroidered achromatic surface really made her stand out. This attire is embellished with glass bugle beads, crystal beads, sequin work and thread embroidery.
There is no way you wear something as beautiful as this piece and not make heads turn or bask in truckloads of compliments.
Now you know what to do and what to wear when you want to slay like Alia Bhatt at the next wedding you attend.
