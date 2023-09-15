Aaron Donald Workout Routine to Boost Your Fitness Motivation

Workout is often considered as a means to stretch our abilities and tolerance. But, staying motivated to achieve fitness goals could be challenging. However, Aaron Donald’s workout routine is a huge boost of inspiration to be consistent and allow your dedication to shine through in your transformation. The American footballer holding the position of defensive tackle in the National Football League didn’t start working out to gain or lose weight. Instead, the workout became a part of his life in his early childhood years. He would wake up at 4:00 a.m. daily and do a workout session for almost 2 hours with his father. Even though exercising became an integral part of his life at the age of 12, his commitment to maintaining his workout routine has been a constant inspiration for one and all. He has been counted as one of the best defensive players and set massive records. However, his discipline towards his body and health has also been an achievement that continues to leave people in awe. Let’s explore Aaron Donald workout plan so that whenever you fall short of motivation, his journey acts as a nudge to do the best you can for your body and health.

Who Is Aaron Donald?

Aaron Charles Donald, also known as Aaron Donald is an American defensive lineman for the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League (NFL) team. Born on 23rd May 1991, he grew up in Pittsburg. In his high school, Donald played football for Ron Graham who was the head coach then. His love and passion for football shine in his massive contributions and phenomenal records he set from an early age.

Even as a college student, he set the record for the fastest 40-yard dash time in his position as a defense tackle. He was offered scholarships, however, he preferred staying in Pittsburg. Aaron was chosen in the first round and assigned the 13th rank by the St. Louis Rams, a professional American team in player selection by the 2014 NFL Draft, the 79th meeting of National Football League franchises. 2014 was the breakthrough year for Aaron and he received a 4-year contract, signing bonus, and eligibility for future selections from the Rams team. Donald’s groundbreaking defenses were appreciated and admired not only by football enthusiasts but also by his fellow players. In 2016, he earned the 14th rank in the NFL Top Players of 2016. Not to miss, he bagged the award for NFL Player of the Year for 3 years. He has also been honored with the Sporting News NFL Player of the Year twice. The year 2017 was a lucky charm for Aaron as he stood at the Rank No. 1 in the Top 100 NFL Players. Aaron’s commitment, passion, and excellence as a defensive tackle can be understood by the fact that for the last 2 years, he has maintained the 2nd Rank in the NFL Top 100 Players. Not just that, he has also bagged many awards like the Lombardi Award(2013), Bronko Nagurski Trophy (2013), Chuck Bednarik Award (2013), and Outland Trophy (2013). Aaron shared that his zeal and relentless courage were also fuelled by his desire to see his parents retire and relax. Undoubtedly, he did meet the expectations he had for himself and made a mark for generations to applaud and remember. Besides being the greatest defensive player, he has also carved a name for his workout discipline and extraordinary courage to continue doing his workouts without fail. And, that is perhaps why his workout fascinates both gym enthusiasts and beginners.

Aaron Donald’s Workout Routine

Aaron shared his perception of working out always has been to get better at it and not just aim for satisfaction. Arnold was introduced to workouts by his father in his early childhood years. The father-son duo would wake up at 4:00 a.m. every day and do a workout session that lasted almost 2 hours. What’s inspiring is that Aaron has an athletic build naturally but workout continues to be an integral part of his life. He exercises 6 days a week, followed by a rest day, and ensures he sticks to his workout schedule and diverse training exercises. On top of that, Aaron shares snippets of his workouts and they are the right dose of inspiration and positivity you need to hit the gym and engage in physical activities. His lineman skills are truly commendable and he continues to hone them.

Abs Workout

Aaron does an abs workout to maintain his body posture. He does side planks, toe touches, heel taps, medicine ball crunches, and bicycle crunches. Abdominal exercises enhance muscular strength and protect your muscles from wear and tear during exercises ( 1 ). So, you can include abs workout in your routine to strengthen your muscles for easing your exercise sessions.

Weight Training

Weight training is an important part of Aaron's workout plans. He does burpees, squats, lunges, calf raises, and deadlifts mostly. Weight training has immense benefits on your bodily functions and composition and can help in reducing the risk of injuries to muscles ( 2 ). Aaron also focused on lower body muscles like hamstrings, quadriceps, and calves to ensure his body is balanced and flexible. By integrating weight training into your fitness regime, you can attain a well-toned physique without harming your muscles.

Cardio

Aaron’s Thursdays are for cardio exercises. He goes biking or runs on a treadmill to enhance his heart rate. There are immense benefits of doing cardio exercises. They reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and maintain the health of your heart ( 3 ). You can go for swimming, running, cycling, etc if you’re yet to hit the gym

Strength Training

Aaron’s emphasis on building his body strength has been commendable. He does a variety of strength training exercises like dumbbell curls, dips, shrugs, bench presses, military presses, triceps dips, skull crushers, dumbbell flyes, incline bench presses, tricep extensions, box squats, and reverse lunges. Aaron’s upper body workout includes Zottman curls, dumbbell side bend, lateral raise, dumbbell row, etc. Strength training not only helps in enhancing lean muscle mass but also improves metabolic activity and makes up for muscle loss ( 4 ). By doing strength training, you can build muscular power and strengthen your core.

Speed And Agility Training

Aaron has been doing speed and agility training constantly. He would go for 3 reps of 10 and 25 meter-sprints. To enhance his flexibility, suicide sprints, agility ladder, and burpees have been his go-to workout. Speed and agility are crucial parts of a sportsperson's routine to be quick and active on the field. So, Aaron’s defensive tackles have also been a result of his continuous hard work while working out.

Knife Training

Aaron’s workout is quite inclusive and targeted. To enhance the muscular movement of his hand and to build his defense skills, he prefers knife training. Knife training has proven to build attack and defense power skills ( 5 ).

Aaron Donald’s Diet Plan

Aaron has a 5000-calorie diet plan that doesn’t include fried or processed foods even for snacking. He has been following a clean diet, with a special focus on a few foods that ensure good percent protein, and as such he repeats most of his meals.

Breakfast

Aaron’s breakfast is packed with protein and essential nutrients. He starts his day with 5 cups of milk, and at least 2 protein smoothies. Milk helps in enhancing body composition and bone health besides reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases ( 6 ).

Lunch

For lunch, Aaron likes to have lean fish like salmon, popcorn, chicken, 5 cups of milk, and rice. Salmon intake can reduce the symptoms of high diastolic and systolic blood pressure and help you maintain normal blood pressure ( 7 ). A yummy variety for sure, Aaron’s lunch is all about good food loaded with nutritional value.

Dinner

Aaron’s dinner is very simple and nutritious. Seems like he loves including milk in his meals. For dinner, Aaron consumes 5 cups of popcorn, milk, rice, and fish. Popcorn demonstrates antioxidant properties and is rich in dietary fiber that can improve your dietary quality and keep you healthy ( 8 ). Enriched with the goodness of milk, Aaron’s dinner is packed with nutrition.

Snacks

Aaron’s snacks are not any crispies or sweet treats. He would snack on avocado with 5 glasses of milk. Avocado contains essential nutrients, fiber, and unsaturated fatty acids that aid weight management and reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome ( 9 ).

Supplements

Whey protein is Aaron’s workout constant. Consuming whey protein provides you with sufficient protein intake, especially for your workout sessions ( 10 ). So, if you want to enhance your protein intake for workouts, whey protein supplementations can be effective. However, you may check with your gym trainer or doctor to get the best one suited for your bodily requirements and workout duration.

Conclusion

Workout doesn’t only serve fitness goals. It also helps you in traversing your comfort zone to maintain your health and physical strength. However, starting a workout regime is comparatively easy to choosing it every day for the rest of your life. With Aaron Donald’s workout routine, you can acknowledge the power of staying focused and committed to ace your fitness goals. His workout routine also demonstrates that consistency is the key to maintaining your physique and building body strength. So, with the dose of motivation his discipline provides, pull up your socks and pick up some pace to work on the fitness goals you’ve been delaying all along. Begin to continue!

