Bodybuilder Mike Mentzer’s Workout Routine And Diet Plan

Mike Mentzer's workout routine has influenced a lot of bodybuilders. His physique was living proof that High-Intensity Training (HIT) yields impressive results. Although he passed away at the age of 49, his bodybuilding workouts continue to impact countless individuals worldwide each year.

His training courses offer a range of motions that can be found in books and magazines. They gained massive popularity after he achieved a perfect 300 score in the Mr. Universe contest, which is a remarkable accomplishment for a bodybuilder. What's even more fascinating is that he challenged the norms of both dieting and workout. Scroll to take a deeper look at his fitness philosophy that shaped his remarkable physique.

Who Is Mike Mentzer?

Mike Mentzer is a professional bodybuilder from the USA. He began his journey at just 11 years old after being inspired by muscle magazines. He started working out three times a week with a weight set and a training guide. By 15, he weighed 165 lb and could bench press 370 lb. At that age, his aim was to resemble his idol, Bill Pearl.

After several years of training and an amateur bodybuilding career, he served in the Air Force for 4 years. Later he became a professional bodybuilder and won his first Mr. Universe (Mexico) in 1978 and Mr. Olympia in 1979 (heavyweight division) with perfect 300 scores. But he lost the overall in 1979 and was placed behind Frank Zane, Chris Dickerson, and Arnold.

Profile & Stats

Real name: Michael John Mentzer

Place of birth: Philadelphia, U.S.

Date of birth: November 15, 1951

Died: June 10, 2001 (age 49)

Height: 5 feet 7 inches (173 cm)

Weight: 225 pounds (102 kg)

What Is Mike Mentzer's Workout Routine?

During his time in the United States Air Force, Mike Mentzer had long shifts and followed traditional lengthy workouts. He met Casey Viator, a bodybuilding contest winner, who practiced a high-intensity training routine with short sessions using Nautilus machines like pec deck. This training philosophy intrigued Mentzer and he explored it further.

Arthur Jones pioneered high-intensity training, emphasizing proper form, controlled movements, and muscle exhaustion. Mentzer modified this approach over the years, reducing working sets per body part and increasing rest. He thus introduced his 'Mike Mentzer’s Ideal Routine' with fewer sets and emphasized recovery. He believed intensity, not duration, led to constant muscle growth ( 1 ).

Mentzer's muscle-building principles revolve around 7 key aspects:

Identity

Intensity

Specificity

Adaptation

Duration

Frequency

Progression

In essence, it's crucial to comprehend your body's physiology and anatomy before commencing workouts. Engaging in exercises longer than necessary is counterproductive and potentially harmful ( 2 ). Thus gradually increasing effort as you advance, combined with sufficient rest for recovery, is essential. The emphasis also lies in performing fewer intense sets and steering clear of high-volume training to prevent overtraining and muscle loss.

Mentzer's approach challenged the notion that more exercise is always better.

Mike Mentzer’s Heavy-Duty Workout Routine

Mike Mentzer made a strong impact on bodybuilding, much like his contemporary Arnold Schwarzenegger. He introduced his distinctive Heavy Duty training method, which stood out from traditional routines. His strategy centered on shorter, intense sessions with heavy weights. The customary 20-rep sets were substituted in this workout session with sets of 6 to 9-rep range, and the weights were heavier. Here, you should perform that many reps until you reach absolute failure. Also, he believed that focusing on quality rather than quantity through High-Intensity Training (HIIT) led to the best outcomes by minimizing muscle damage ( 3 ).

Instead of hitting the gym multiple times a week, Mike Mentzer followed a 2-split routine for 4 days that mostly focused on his arms, shoulders, and leg density.

Mike Mentzer’s 4-day split:

First split: Chest, legs, and biceps (2 days a week). Second split: Back, shoulders, and biceps (2 days a week).

Chest Workout Routine:

Incline dumbbell flyes: 5 sets of 8 repetitions

Flat dumbbell fly: 5 sets of 6-8 repetitions

Bodyweight dips: 5 sets of 6 repetitions

Incline barbell bench press: 5 sets of 6-8 repetitions

Flat barbell bench press: 5 sets of 6-8 repetitions

Mike Mentzer’s Back Workout:

Straight arm pulldown: 5 sets of 5-8 repetitions

Barbell bent-over row: 5 sets of 5 repetitions

Close grip cable pulldown: 5 sets of 8-10 repetitions

Standing barbell shrug: 5 sets of 8-10 repetitions

Barbell upright row: 5 sets of 6-8 repetitions

Mike Mentzer’s Shoulder Workout:

Bent over dumbbell raise: 5 sets of 8-10 repetitions

Seated machine press: 5 sets of 6-8 repetitions

Dumbbell side lateral raise: 5 sets of 8-10 repetitions

Front barbell raises: 5 sets of 8-10 repetitions

Behind the overhead neck press: 5 sets of 6-8 repetitions

Leg Workout Routine:

Single leg extension: 5 sets of 8-10 repetitions

Single leg hamstring curl: 5 sets of 8-10 repetitions

Leg press: 5 sets of 6-8 repetitions

Standing calf raise: 5 sets of 10-15 reps

Barbell squats: 5 sets of 6-8 repetitions

Walking dumbbell lunges: 5 sets of 8-10 repetitions

Mike Mentzer’s Arm Workout:

Supinated chin-up: 5 sets of 6-8 repetitions

Bodyweight dips: 5 sets of 10 repetitions

Standing dumbbell curl: 5 sets of 8-10 repetitions

Barbell preacher curl: 5 sets of 8-10 repetitions

Cable triceps pushdowns: 5 sets of 8-10 repetitions

Overhead cable triceps extension: 5 sets of 8-10 repetitions

Mike Mentzer’s Consolidation Workout

In his later years, Mike Mentzer's HIT program became even more intense to make the perfect form of HIT. He streamlined training and extended recovery time between workouts, thus condensing workouts to a minimum. He claimed impressive results, adding 50 pounds to a trainee in a few months using workouts as short as 2 to 4 minutes, with 4 to 7 days of recovery between.

Workout 1

Deadlifts: 1 set of 5 to 8 reps

Dips: 1 set of 6 to 10 reps

Workout 2

Squats: 1 set of 8 to 15 reps

Lat Pulldowns: 1 set of 6 to 10 reps

The advantages are clear - enhanced recovery with ample rest time. Simplified workouts enable more focus and energy on exercises, effectively utilizing compound exercises like deadlifts, dips, and squats.

However, the downside is that specific muscle groups might not receive enough direct attention. The limited volume of the consolidated workout is a drawback, and some struggle to generate the needed intensity in a single set. Research indicates that multiple sets are superior for muscle gains compared to single sets, which are better for maintenance than significant gains ( 4 ). Despite this, the consolidated approach yielded positive results for some of Mike's clients.

Mike Mentzer’s Diet Plan

Even though Mike Mentzer's workout routine was strict, his approach to diet was quite different. He wasn't overly focused on his kitchen choices compared to his intense HIT philosophy. He didn't completely avoid paying attention to his diet, but he didn't limit carbs like many other bodybuilders of his time.

Mentzer believed that carbs should be the main source of calories, around 50–60%, unlike the protein-centric approach of others ( 5 ). His logic was simple: to gain 10 pounds of muscle in a year, 6000 extra calories were necessary, as a pound of muscle requires 600 calories. That averages to just 16 more calories per day, with only four from protein, since muscle is about 22% protein.

He didn't advocate the typical high-carb strategy. Instead, he recommended four servings of quality grains and fruit, along with two portions of dairy and protein.

Mentzer's muscle-building foods include:

Oatmeal & whole grains: Complex carbs for energy and satiety.

Eggs: Convenient protein source.

Chicken breast: Lean protein for various dishes.

Fish (salmon and tuna): Omega-3 fatty acids for health benefits.

Fruits: He liked apples, oranges, strawberries, apricots, grapes, blueberries, and bananas.

Lentils: Fiber-rich legumes for fullness and digestion.

Vegetables: He loves green salad with broccoli, green beans, spinach, zucchini squash, and onions.

Juice: Orange and grape juice combined with a protein shake.

Plus, options like bread, granola, poultry, low-fat milk, and ample water intake.

Despite differing from common ideas, this approach seemed effective for him. While his diet was balanced overall, he emphasized hitting calorie goals more than tracking macros. He recommended keeping a food diary, especially for beginners, to refine their diet plans.

Mentzer also had his version of intelligent cheating. He enjoyed an extra meal once a week with whatever he wanted, like pizza or ice cream. Even though he indulged, he kept his calorie intake under 2000.

Mike Mentzer & Steroids

Mike Mentzer came from a time in bodybuilding when using steroids was considered normal, and he openly acknowledged using them. An old interview resurfaced where he talked about steroids, showing his knowledge of the topic. He mentioned that steroids were prevalent among competitors and discussed their effects. He also debunked myths about steroids causing infertility and roid rage ( 6 ). He tried to educate people on the real risks.

Looking beyond steroids, let's explore some better supplement options for modern-day bodybuilders.

Whey protein - It is great for building muscles and has important elements that are easy to take ( 7 ). Creatine - It is safe and boosts energy during intense workouts. Using it improves muscle strength and performance ( 8 ). Branched-chain amino acids - BCAA support muscle growth and are found in many protein-source foods. Their benefit as supplements isn't much if you already get enough protein from your balanced diet ( 9 ). Beta-alanine - It enhances exercise performance. It might also help build muscle mass, but more research is required. Most of these supplements aid muscle recovery too ( 10 ).

Conclusion

Mike Mentzer's workout routine emphasizes short but intense exercises. He believed in high-intensity training with heavy weights, requiring ample recovery time for steady muscle development. While this might not suit everyone, especially beginners, it highlights the potential of pushing boundaries in workouts and recovery. Many fall into the 'more is better' trap, especially when quick gains happen. But for long-term growth and avoiding plateaus, a balanced blend of suitable workouts, proper nutrition, and a fitting lifestyle is essential.

