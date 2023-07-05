10 Exercises for Turkey Neck to Tighten And Smoothen Jowls

Let's face it- aging is an inevitable phenomenon we just can't avoid. Though the process takes place differently in individuals, you may typically observe physical signs when you turn 40. The skin around your neck and face may start to loosen and gives the appearance of a turkey neck or chicken-like neck. However, the condition may also occur due to fat deposition around the neck and face area.

Turkey neck is another term used for the saggy or loose skin around the jawline, neck, and chin. With age, the neck skin loses its firmness and elasticity, and the muscles responsible for holding everything in place become weak. The good news is you can tackle the situation with some exercises for turkey neck.

Since the main causes are the deterioration of connective tissues (collagen and elastin) and muscle weakness, neck exercises are good-to-go options, followed by lifestyle and dietary changes to firm skin and reinforce muscles ( 1 ), ( 2 ).

We have enlisted the best exercises for sagging neck and jowls that may strengthen your skin and muscles. Also, we have provided a complete guide, including diet tips and other treatment options.

10 Most Effective Neck Tightening Exercises

For visible results, it's better to perform exercises regularly. It's important to warm up your muscles before exercise. So, apply a few drops of face oil or face/neck cream and gently massage the area for 3 to 4 minutes. Also, you need to maintain the right posture while exercising. Here's how you can do it.

Relax your shoulders and release tension. Take a deep breath and bring your shoulders down. Straight your back and neck. Let your forehead relax and breathe gently. Avoid slouching during exercise.

1. Neck Lifter

This face yoga for turkey neck tones weak neck and chin muscles. Toning these muscles can tighten skin and maintain a smooth neck.

Steps

Make a fist of your hand and place it below the chin so it's parallel to the floor. Support the chin with your fingers, close your mouth, and breathe through your fingers. With your mouth closed, touch the tip of the tongue on the palate and base, meaning move your tongue tip up and down. Perform this for 60 seconds with 6-7 seconds of a break in between each repetition.

2. Neck Power Pose

With neck yoga for turkey neck, you target platysma and related muscles to make your neck firm. It restores skin elasticity, especially on the lower face and neck. Platysma is a fine muscle sheet that covers your upper chest and shoulder and extends to the jaw.

Advertisement

Steps

Place your fingers on collar bones to feel the muscle movement when you lift or squeeze muscles (platysma). You can keep your fingers in a crisscross manner for more convenience. Move your fingers upwards by tucking muscles below the chin. Hold the position and pull your elbow outwards keeping your fingers in contact with the chin. You may notice skin bulking at the chin, but that'll vanish with continuous exercising. Close your mouth and touch your tongue tip at the bottom. Move your head up and down. Try touching your chin on the chest and take it back away. Perform it for 5 to 10 seconds. Release the pose, take a break, and repeat 2 to 3 times.

3. Neckline Reduce

You may find this exercise a bit funny and interesting, but it's useful to strengthen your anterior facial and neck muscles which may help reduce neck wrinkles.

Steps

Lift your head upward and backward. Support your jawline with the palm. Utter the word "YUM" and feel the muscle movement and vibrations. Do this for 1 to 2 minutes. Repeat the pose 5 to 6 times or more depending on your strength.

4. Jaw Release Exercise

Jaw release exercise focuses on releasing tension from the temporomandibular joint (TMJ) or joints at the jaw bones. A perfect example of better comprehension could be eating chewing gum. If you can relate, chewing gum is our favorite pass time, but the to-and-fro motion we create may help restore our jaw, facial, and neck muscle strength. This best exercise for turkey neck includes similar movements and releases tension.

Steps

Straighten your spine and lift your head upward. In that position, create chewing movements by continuously closing and opening your jaws in a circular motion. Do the exercise for 15 to 30 seconds. Take a break for 5 to 10 seconds. Repeat the set 10 to 15 times.

5. Double Chin Lift With Tongue

You won't find this exercise mundane. This routine is fast and easy to follow to eliminate sagginess in the neck and face area and excess skin. Typically, it targets muscles like the suprahyoid, mentalis muscle, etc.

Advertisement

Steps

Release tension around your shoulders and bring them down. Hold your neck and spine straight. Look towards the ceiling and lift your head following the sight. Your forehead shouldn't have wrinkles. If you find any, place your hand on it (forehead). Take your tongue out and point the tip up. Hold the position for 5 to 10 seconds. Move your tongue tip in the right and left direction by holding the pose for 5 to 10 seconds on each side. Take a deep breath, followed by coming out of the pose. Repeat the set 5 to 10 times.

6. Kissing Exercise

The name may sound unique; however, it helps create a stretch in neck and chin muscles like scalenes, mentalis, etc., to remove sagginess.

Steps

Sit on a sofa or chair with your back straight. Lean your head backward until you see the ceiling. Purse or seal your lips in a kissing-like pose. Hold it for 10 to 15 seconds. Repeat this face exercise for turkey neck up to 10 times.

7. Upward Facing Dog Pose

The pose involves various upper and lower body muscles to hold the position. However, you'll have major stress on your neck, chin, chest, abdomen, shoulders, forearms, and back.

Steps

Lie in a prone position (your back facing the ceiling) and lift yourself using your forearms. Your elbows should be stretched and lie below your shoulders. Put up and try to create a reverse C-shape. Lift your chin and try to see the ceiling. Stay in the position for 10 to 15 seconds and release the pose. Repeat the process 5 to 10 times.

8. Owl Stretch

Unlike the above exercises, this one involves side or lateral rotation of your neck and chin and forming a pout. The turkey neck workout strengthens lateral neck muscles and chin muscles.

Steps

Stand straight and relax your arms and shoulders. Create a pout and hold the pose. Take a deep breath and rotate your head to the right. Keep the pose for 5 to 10 seconds and feel the stretch. Repeat the same on the left side. Do this up to 15 times twice a day.

9. Swallow Stretch

This exercise may be a bit difficult to perform, so don't try to be harsh on yourself to do it in the first go. It involves mobilizing your upper, lower, and lateral neck muscles, and chin or jaw muscles.

Advertisement

Steps

Tilt your head at the back and gaze at the ceiling. Touch your tongue on the palate and swallow. Bend your head to the left and swallow while feeling the stretch. Rest for a few seconds. Repeat the process on the right side. Perform it 3 to 4 times on each side.

10. Gargling Facial Yoga

Exclusively targeting your cheek, anterior neck, and chin muscles, the routine is simple to perform.

Steps

Sit with folded legs on a mat with your back straight. Your heels should touch your hips. Stay relaxed and down your shoulders keeping your hands on the thighs. Blow air in your mouth and push it to the left and then to the right. Repeat the process 20 to 25 times twice a day.

So these were some of the best exercises for turkey neck you can do at home or anywhere. You don't need any special equipment to perform any of these. Read on for a few diet tips you can follow to boost the process.

Diet for Reducing Turkey Neck

Turkey neck can be due to aging and fat deposition as we discussed above. Though you can't control aging, you can delay the effects by maintaining a proper lifestyle. The same goes for saggy neck due to weight gain.

Since childhood, we have been taught the importance of a healthy diet. After all, it's a matter of our health. So here's what you can do:

1. Drink Fluids

Consume more fluids, including water, juices, green tea, etc. This can boost hydration levels in the body and help flush toxins through urine. There has been evidence of water showing anti-aging and weight loss effects ( 3 ) ( 4 ). But it's also crucial that you don't consume fluids in excess as this may disturb your normal body physiology.

2. Consume Fruits And Vegetables

Boost intake of fruits and veggies. Try consuming foods rich in antioxidants, fibers, minerals, vitamins, etc. Since hunger is primarily associated with weight control, the phenomenon is managed by hormonal responses ( 5 ). Foods containing elements such as protein and fiber may reduce the feeling of hunger ( 6 ). As far as aging effects are concerned, foods with carotenoids, antioxidants, vitamins, and major and micronutrients can improve collagen production and help repair damaged cells ( 7 ). Some foods to eat for weight loss and anti-aging benefits include:

Advertisement

Apples

Apples are a great source of antioxidants and fibers. It also has anti-inflammatory properties to combat inflammation and redness. Also, apples are low in calories and have fiber that may improve satiety and reduce appetite and hunger ( 8 ).

Papaya

The super-rich food is loaded with calcium, potassium, B vitamins, antioxidants, and more that help improve skin elasticity and minimize aging effects ( 9 ). In terms of weight loss, it cut down on unhealthy munchings and improves digestion.

Nuts

Nuts like almonds, walnuts, cashews, etc., contain special nutrients that may delay signs of aging ( 10 ). Almonds and walnuts are known for their appetite-controlling abilities, thanks to the fatty acids they are rich in ( 11 ).

3. Quit Smoking And Alcohol Use

Believe it or not, alcohol and smoking are among the major factors for weight fluctuations (excess gain and loss) and premature aging based on anecdotal evidence. Hence, it's better to avoid them.

Other Treatment And Surgery Options

Exercises for turkey neck can be effective in the long term For quicker results, here are some other treatment options you may consider:

Botox

Also known as Nefertiti lift, the procedure involves cosmetic injections to address aging signs. When injected in the face and neck area, it relaxes the muscles and makes the skin look smooth without folds. Typically, the effects last for up to 3 to 4 weeks ( 12 ).

Hyo neck lift

This is an invasive method in which excess fat and skin around the jawline are removed to create contoured and defined looks. In this process, the neck muscle bands are stitched towards the hyoid bone at the root of the tongue and then to the skin ( 13 ).

Advertisement

Liposuction

Liposuction is a popular technique to deal with a double chin. The surgical process removes fat beneath the skin. A small cut is made under the skin, and a tube is inserted to suck the fat ( 14 ).

Laser

Unlike the above methods, this neither requires injections nor cuts. It produces radiation that increases the temperature around the applied area to boost metabolism and burn fat. It may also increase blood circulation for a faster metabolism.



A long, firm, and smooth neck and jawline can elevate your natural beauty. However, obesity, aging, and weight fluctuations can sag the surrounding skin and let it hang. Although, you can hide it with makeup. But that's a temporary solution. The best way is to rely on exercises for turkey neck for long-term and better results. Exercising regularly and following a healthy lifestyle can bless you with desired or visible results. You can perform the above exercises for a few months to observe significant changes. In case of immediate effects, you may go for other treatments. However, ensure to consult an expert first and discuss the process and associated complications for better understanding and decision-making.