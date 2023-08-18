Henry Cavill's Workout Routine: Train Like A Superman

Henry Cavill's workout routine holds the key to achieving an impressive, larger-than-life physique akin to his roles in Batman v Superman, Man of Steel, and The Witcher. His dedication to intense training has earned him as much attention as his on-screen characters. Under the guidance of renowned trainer Mark Twight, he sculpted his muscles and chiseled his abs through sheer hard work. He often focuses on pushing limits over comfort, and that's what constitutes his gym routine. From a protein-packed diet to muscle building, cardio, and weightlifting, let's see how Cavill transformed into a real-life superhero.

Who Is Henry Cavill?

Henry Cavill, the popular Hollywood actor, gained fame for portraying Superman in DC Comics adaptations. He also starred in the action-packed Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) and gained even more popularity through Netflix's fantasy series The Witcher. He's also known for playing Sherlock Holmes in Netflix's Enola Holmes films.

Profile and Stats:

Real Name: Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill

Birthplace: Jersey

Date of Birth: 5 May 1983

Age in 2023: 40 years

Height: 6 feet (185 cm)

Body Weight: 200 lbs (90 kg)

Cavill took on the Superman role in 5 DC movies, with only one being a standalone story - The Man of Steel, released in 2013. His portrayal required dedication both on and off the screen. Let's dive into how this actor embraced his role as Superman, delving into his diet and workout routine.

What Is Henry Cavill’s Workout Routine?

When Henry Cavill was getting ready to play Superman, his training philosophy was all about intense weightlifting sessions. He trained with Hollywood trainer Mark Twight, known for his climbing feats. Twight even coached the cast of 300 and trained many professional athletes. Later for The Witcher, Cavill worked with Dave Rienzi, who is also Dwayne Johnson's strength coach.

Cavill would hit the gym for 2.5 hours a day, 4-5 times a week. While the exact details of his workouts remain undisclosed, some insights have come through interviews.

Cavill's training program included:

Olympic Weightlifting

Resistance Training

Functional Exercises

Cardio

He mostly focused on functional exercises over isolated muscles which helped build both muscle mass and functional flexibility. Functional training involves doing exercises that make your everyday activities easier to perform. They use multiple muscles, often the entire body, and really target core strength and stability. They're great for enhancing various aspects of physical fitness like speed, muscular strength, power, balance, and agility ( 1 ).

On the flip side, strength-building exercises usually concentrate on just one muscle group, so it doesn't offer as many advantages for functional fitness. Henry Cavill incorporates both functional and bodybuilding exercises into his routine. Here's a rough idea of what The Witcher's workout plan looks like.

Functional Training Regimen:

Monday - Arms

Squat

Bench Press

Deadlift

Tuesday - Cardio

50 yards Sprint - 10 sprints with 60 seconds of rest

Wednesday - Rest

Thursday - Legs (Using 50lb Dumbbells)

7 repetitions of bent-over rows

7 repetitions of power cleans

7 repetitions of push presses

Friday - Full Body Workout

20 kettlebell swings - 2 poods (1 pood = 35 lbs)

60 yards sprint

Saturday - Chest, Shoulder, And Back

3 sets of back squats (225 lbs)

6 sets pull-ups

9 sets push-ups

Sunday - Rest

BodyBuilding Training

When it comes to bodybuilding, Henry Cavill’s workout splits in two - Upper body and lower body training. No matter what kind of training you do, the aim is to stress your muscles, triggering changes that boost muscle growth and grip strength. Consistent movements with strength lead to stronger muscles ( 2 ). Cavill does the following exercises with a 2-minute rest in between each workout.

Monday - Upper Body

Incline dumbbell press – 4 sets of 5 repetitions each

Flat dumbbell press – 4 sets of 5 repetitions each

Weighted pull-ups – 4 sets of 5 repetitions each

Dumbbell or barbell row – 4 sets of 5 repetitions each

Tuesday - Lower Body

Deadlift – 5 sets of 5 repetitions each

Front squat – 5 sets of 6 to 8 repetitions each

Front lunges – 4 sets of 8 repetitions per leg

Calf raises – 5 sets of 12 repetitions each

Wednesday - Rest

Thursday - Chest and Back Exercises

Incline dumbbell press – 4 sets and rep ranges between 8 to 10

Weighted chin-ups – 4 sets of 8 to 10 repetitions each

Cable crossover – 4 sets of 10 to 12 repetitions each

Seated cable row – 4 sets of 10 to 12 repetitions each

Friday - Shoulder and Arm Exercises

Seated dumbbell press – 5 sets of 8 to 10 repetitions each

Front lateral raises – 5 sets of 10 to 12 repetitions each

Side lateral raise – 5 sets of 10 to 12 repetitions each

Any bicep curl variation – 6 sets of 10 to 12 repetitions each

Any tricep extension variation – 6 sets of 10 to 12 repetitions each

Saturday And Sunday

Soft tissue workouts and rest

Henry Cavill's Diet Plan

Henry Cavill's workout routine and diet are the reasons behind his impressive physique. His meal plan demands a substantial and balanced diet packed with proteins, carbs, and essential nutrients.

Even after his role in Immortals in 2011, Cavill was in great shape. But for Man of Steel in 2013, he needed more – more muscle and more mass. This led to the exclusive Superman diet program that's all about bulking up. He ate frequently and loaded up on insane amounts of protein and calories. These proteins don't just build lean muscle but also aid muscle recovery ( 3 ).

Keep in mind, Henry Cavill has a huge physique. He is about 6 feet tall and around 90kg. Thus his daily calorie intake needs might be higher than the average person's. Also, while prepping for Superman, he claimed to devour up to 5000 calories per day to bulk up like a superhero ( 4 ). So, if you don't match his stats, or do not want to hit the gym like him then you definitely don't need to match his eating routine either.

With that note, this is what Henry Cavill’s workout diet looks like.

Breakfast

5 egg whites and 2 yolks

Steak for an early protein boost

At times, rosemary water ( 5 )

) Pre-workout protein shake

Snack - 1

1/2 cup cottage cheese

56g protein powder

2 cups grapes

3 tablespoons of barley

1 1/5 oz sunflower seeds

Lunch - 1

Chicken curry with jasmine rice

Apple for calculated carbs

Post-Workout

Protein shake with coconut milk, peanut butter, and maltodextrin ( 6 ).

Lunch - 2

Chicken breast with curry sauce

Roasted potatoes as a delicious side

Snack - 2

49g protein powder

1.5 cups yogurt

1.5 tablespoons of barley

3 tablespoons of slivered almonds

1 tablespoon of hemp, flax, salmon, or olive oil

2 tangerines

Dinner

Bison steak for lean protein

Brown rice pasta

Post-Dinner

Another protein shake, this time with greens and water

Supplements in Henry Cavill’s Routine

Cavill adds the following supplements to his protein shakes.

1. Whey Protein - For his protein-packed breakfast, Henry Cavill includes 100 % grass-fed whey protein isolate. This form of whey gets absorbed quickly and provides a purer protein source. A recent research even suggests that combining whey protein with resistance training can increase muscle mass and potentially change body proportions by adding fat-free mass ( 7 ).

2. Pre-workout supplements - Before his workouts, Cavill usually goes for caffeine, L-citrulline, and beta-alanine. Caffeine can enhance exercise performance by boosting muscular endurance, strength, and cognitive functions ( 8 ).

In the case of L-citrulline, it can enhance blood flow and improve exercise performance and recovery ( 9 ). Likewise, beta-alanine increases power output, particularly when lifting heavy weights ( 10 ).

3. BCAA - Thereafter, amino acid comes into play to prevent muscle loss during intense workout routines. The building blocks of proteins (amino acids) in BCAA supplements can enhance indicators of muscle health like strength and function, while also reducing muscle soreness ( 11 ).

4. Hydroxycut - This weight loss supplement, is also part of his routine. Cavill finds it useful for achieving a well-defined physique.

And if Superman's diet feels too protein-heavy, remember that Cavill enjoys cheat days too. He loves to have ice-cream, pizza, apple pies, and more.

In addition to eating well, taking supplements, and working out, getting a solid 8 hours of sleep is a big part of his routine. This not only boosts productivity and strengthens the immune system but also helps in managing anxiety ( 12 ), ( 13 ).

Conclusion

Henry Cavill's workout routine and diet might come across as extreme, but they're the secrets behind his superhero look. Being an A-list actor while staying healthy and productive is no small feat, and Cavill has cracked the code. Juggling a packed schedule, an intense fitness plan, a hefty 5000-6000 calorie meal plan, and ensuring a solid 8-hour sleep is truly impressive. This fitness approach is what truly makes him a superhero. And it's not just about the body; his approach emphasizes a strong mind too. Just remember, there are countless ways to reach your fitness goals, and Cavill's path is just one option among many.

