Brie Larson’s Weight Loss: How the ‘Captain Marvel’ Star Keeps Herself Fit

Brie Larson is an acclaimed American actress who kickstarted her career when she was a teenager. She has received widespread recognition and several accolades for her fantastic work in blockbuster movies and independent films. Apart from her phenomenal acting talent, Brie Larson’s weight loss journey, radiant appearance, and enviable fitness have garnered attention from admirers, fans, and followers.

Larson has left the audience wondering about the secrets of her fitness transformation and glamorous image. She leveled up her fitness game, toned herself, and engaged in rigorous training sessions while preparing for various movie roles like Ma in 2015’s Room and Carol Danvers in 2019's Captain Marvel. The workout queen continues to stay dedicated to her rigorous fitness regime with a holistic and well-balanced lifestyle.

As you scroll down, you shall come to know about her diet plans, fitness routines, and way of living in detail. Let’s get started!

Who Is Brie Larson?

Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers aka Brie Larson was born on October 1, 1989 in California. She is among the 2019’s 100 most influential people in the world. She is honored with several awards, including, a Golden Globe Award, Academy Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and a British Academy Film Award.

At age six, she decided to be an actress. Her very first major role was in the 2001’s sitcom Raising Dad in which she played the role of Emily, the younger daughter of Bob Saget's character. Additionally, films like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 21 Jump Street, Short Term 12, Captain Marvel, Room, and Avengers: Endgame are a few of her acclaimed films.

Advertisement

Larson also advocates gender equality and throws light upon several social and political issues.

How Did Brie Larson Lose Weight?

While talking about her off-screen persona, Brie Laron mentions carrying herself like a solid and lean athlete. While preparing herself for Captain Marvel in 2019, she toned herself and lost a few pounds.

In one of the interviews, the Oscar-winning actress confessed that once she was unable to walk up a hill without losing her breath. Cut to the times, when she completed four, 400 lbs hip thrusts, deadlifts of 200 pounds, and pushed her trainer's Jeep for the portrayal of her character as Carol Danvers. As per research, Barbell hip thrust exercises present maximum activation of the hip extensor muscles ( 1 ).

Before she entered the Marvel Universe, she shared that she wasn’t much connected to the gym. The acclaimed actress began her weight loss and fitness journey believing that she would turn out to be stronger. Surprisingly, she went far beyond what she thought was possible for her body.

Advertisement

While preparing for the film role, she affectionately called herself “an introvert with asthma” on the first day of training out of panic. Her weight loss journey was truly a game-changer, and it changed her life for the better.

Read More: Lauren Ash Weight Loss: How the ‘Superstore’ Star Shed Pounds Amidst Illness

What Was Brie Larson’s Weight Loss Diet Plan?

Brie Larson gives the credit behind her weight loss to celebrity trainer, Jason Walsh. Because of him, she is obsessed with her fitness regime and documents her happiness on her social media handle.

The Marvel star continues to push herself towards new fitness goals as she simultaneously prepares for the sequel The Marvels. In another interview, Brie mentions developing her personal strength, boosting her metabolism, and mastering her powers. She is more limber and her body is more ready to do stunts and movements like wirework.

Talking about her balanced diet, Brie likes to eat bridge meals. In simpler terms, it is a between-meal snack that consists of vegetables or nuts. Eating snacks between meals has the potential to suppress overconsumption at the subsequent meal and promote satiety ( 2 ).

Advertisement

According to Dr. Philip Goglia, her nutritionist, the purpose of the bridge meal was to get to lunch so that you don’t overeat at lunch. The feeling of fullness that persists after eating is a crucial factor that suppresses overconsumption, leading to overweight and obesity ( 2 ). In this case, dinner becomes an appetite environment that will not allow you to crave carbs because you have already consumed them. You tend to feel full without lowering blood sugar levels.

In fact, while training for Room, Larson was asked to gain 70 kgs. She would then start her day with a protein shake that consisted of protein powder, almond butter, fruit, water, and ice. Research indicates that the popularity of protein supplements is mostly influenced by the claims of increased muscle mass, fat loss, and improvement in overall performance ( 3 ).

In addition, almonds have complex food matrices containing diverse nutrients whereas fruits have a higher concentration of dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals ( 4 ), ( 5 ).

On the other hand, Larson’s Captain Marvel training involved a strict diet, balanced with treats. She used to sneak in a doughnut or cookie as a reward for her hard work. A balanced diet consists of three food groups namely energy-giving foods, body-building foods, and protective foods ( 6 ).

Advertisement

In one of the interviews, Brie’s nutritionist shared that Larson liked cooking her meals and used to eat fruits as her dessert. It was like a little cup of berries or a fruit snack after dinner. It spikes the insulin levels so you sleep deeply in a hypoglycemic state. Eating fruits truly promotes muscle strength and can be used in weight management programs ( 7 ).

Brie Larson’s Workout Routine

Brie balances her diet with workouts. She engaged herself in reformer pilates, pushed heavy sleds outdoors, and pole dancing. She used to dance for six hours a day with Charlie Arches, her instructor. According to research, pilates helps increase muscle strength, endurance, and flexibility and improves posture and balance ( 8 ).

To get in the Marvel superhero shape, Brie did a lot of strength training and worked out five days a week, straight for nine months. Larason peek training sessions were usually a mix of squats, hinges, deadlifts, overhead barbell presses, crawling, and dumbbell front raises followed by dumbbell shrugs.

Through her social media handle, she once showed off her upper body strength and knocked out multiple single-arm pull-ups. Moreover, she did squats with a super heavy barbell in her hands.

Physical activities provide positive health benefits including physiological and psychological health, cardiovascular fitness, and musculoskeletal strength ( 9 ). Moreover, squatting improves the ability to counteract a medial or lateral displacement of the knee and strengthens the muscles in the lower limb ( 10 ).

Advertisement

Her significant health transformation is worth applause. Her approach to health and fitness encompasses a balanced, holistic, and healthy lifestyle. Below is a glimpse of her before and after weight loss appearance.

Read More: Billie Eilish’s Weight Loss: How the Bad Guy Singer Transformed Herself

Brie Larson’s Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before

After

Brie Larson’s weight loss journey was the result of her sheer dedication and determination. Right from her affinity for dancing and scuba diving to mindful eating habits and a thorough workout routine, Larson managed to sustain satiety.

The American actress truly is an inspiration for those who wish to seek better mental health and physical well-being. Brie’s commitment to a healthy diet and prioritizing a well-balanced lifestyle has helped her maintain vitality, physique, and natural glow.

Sources

1. Barbell Hip Thrust, Muscular Activation and Performance: A Systematic Review

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6544005/

2. Snack Food, Satiety, and Weight

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5015032/

3. Effects of Protein Supplementation on Performance and Recovery in Resistance and Endurance Training

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6142015/

4. The nutritional and health benefits of almonds: a healthy food choice

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/250058086_The_nutritional_and_health_benefits_of_almonds_a_healthy_food_choice

5. Fruit and Vegetable Intake: Benefits and Progress of Nutrition Education Interventions- Narrative Review Article

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4644575/

6. Balanced Diet

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/367340201_Balanced_Diet

7. A Comparative Study about the Daily Intake of Fruits and Vegetables among Female Students of Two Universities of Faisalabad

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/268341637_A_Comparative_Study_about_the_Daily_Intake_of_Fruits_and_Vegetables_among_Female_Students_of_Two_Universities_of_Faisalabad

8. Pilates: how does it work and who needs it?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3666467/

9. The Physiological and Psychological Benefits of Dance and its Effects on Children and Adolescents: A Systematic Review

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9234256/

10. How to squat? Effects of various stance widths, foot placement angles, and level of experience on knee, hip, and trunk motion and loading

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6050697/